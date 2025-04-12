Joint Services enhance operational synergy ahead of 2025 polls

THE Joint Services of Guyana, on Wednesday, concluded a two-day working session at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, with the objective of enhancing operational synergy and inter-agency collaboration ahead of the upcoming election period.

The Guyana Defence Force, as a core pillar in the country’s security architecture, plays a critical supporting role in national efforts to maintain internal stability.

These sessions are, therefore, essential to align joint operational protocols, reinforce cohesion, and prepare for potential scenarios that may demand unified responses, a release stated.

Over the two days, participants from the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, and Guyana Prison Service engaged in productive working sessions covering key topics such as the legal framework for public order policing, vehicle and aerial patrols, Election Day security, cordon and search operations, roadblocks, and coordinated responses to civil unrest.

All four heads of service—Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS; Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken; Prisons Director Nicklon Elliott; and Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham—emphasised the importance of joint planning and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), especially in periods of heightened national sensitivity.

The officers reiterated their commitment to working collaboratively in a spirit of unity, professionalism, and readiness.

“As the Joint Services continued to refine their strategies and operations ahead of national elections, the GDF remains steadfast in its duty to support peace, security, and the rule of law across the length and breadth of Guyana,” the release outlined.