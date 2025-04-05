Linden labourer fatally stabbed in Five Corner brawl

– three in custody as police investigate



A YOUNG labourer is dead, another man critically injured, and three people are in police custody following a violent altercation in the early hours of Friday at Five Corner, Mackenzie, Linden.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Kenroy Bradford, known as ‘Kelly’, of Lot 314 Block 22, Wismar, Linden. Police reported that the incident occurred around 00:05 hrs and is currently being treated as an alleged homicide.

According to investigators, Bradford was in the company of Anthony Jacobs and Andrew Jacobs, both residents of Block 22 Wismar, at Blazing Shop—a popular hangout spot at Five Corner—where they were consuming alcohol.

An argument reportedly erupted when Anthony Jacobs approached a 29-year-old bartender, who was in the company of 20-year-old Cyrus Jacobis and four others, all from Block ‘F’ Christianburg, Wismar. The confrontation escalated after Jacobis allegedly pushed Anthony, prompting a heated exchange.

Both groups moved outside to the parapet of Five Corner, where Anthony Jacobs and his companions allegedly began pelting beer bottles at Jacobis and his associates. A physical fight ensued, during which Jacobis is accused of drawing a knife and stabbing Anthony Jacobs in the abdomen, causing him to collapse. Andrew Jacobs reportedly received a cut to his finger while attempting to pull his brother away from the confrontation.

The melee reportedly involved multiple individuals from both groups before it subsided. It was only afterward that bystanders discovered Bradford lying motionless near a white Premio motorcar, registration number PAH 1750. He was found in a crouched position, bracing against the back of the vehicle. Bradford was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. London. His body was later taken to J. Jetsco Funeral Home, pending a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, with assistance from the public, Andrew Jacobs transported his brother Anthony to the same hospital. He remains hospitalised in critical condition.

Acting swiftly on leads, police conducted checks in Dacama Circle, Mackenzie, and arrested Cyrus Jacobis, who was found with bloodstained clothing and injuries to his back and left ear. He was treated at the Linden Hospital Complex and remains in police custody.

In addition to Jacobis, Tiffany Fiedtkou and Andrew Jacobs were also taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Kurleigh Simon, and Deputy Commander, Deputy Superintendent Austin, along with crime scene detectives, visited the scene and are leading the investigation into the fatal incident.

Investigators continue to gather statements and review evidence as the community reels from yet another tragic episode of violence.