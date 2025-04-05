Ten Yurong Paru families receive new homes under Hinterland Housing Programme

TEN families in Yurong Paru are now proud homeowners following the completion of houses under the Hinterland Housing Programme. On Thursday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, officially handed over the newly built homes to the beneficiaries, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to provide safe and sustainable housing for vulnerable hinterland families.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Water—Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), seeks to improve living conditions in remote communities. Present at the handover ceremony were Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Bertie Xavier; Senior Hinterland and Building Works Engineer of CH&PA, Mr. Cy Rodrigues; and officials from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Each of the ten homes, measuring 20×25 feet, was constructed at no cost to the recipients, with the total investment amounting to approximately $30 million. The project also provided an economic boost to the region, as materials were sourced locally, ensuring that the benefits extended beyond the recipients to the wider community.

Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing the housing deficit in hinterland regions, emphasising the importance of dignified housing solutions.

“Our goal is to create thriving communities,” Minister Croal stated. “This programme is about more than just homes; it’s about a better future for all.”

The Hinterland Housing Programme will see the construction of 400 homes across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine. Specifically, in Region Nine, 120 homes are being built, benefitting villages such as Crashwater, Tiger Pond, Rupunau, and Shea.

In addition to the housing initiative, Minister Croal also commissioned a $23 million water supply system in Yurong Paru. This newly installed system has significantly improved water access for residents, bringing the total government investment in housing and water infrastructure for the village to $53 million.

The government continues to advance its commitment to equitable development, ensuring that hinterland communities have access to improved housing, clean water, and essential infrastructure.