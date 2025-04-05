News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Ten Yurong Paru families receive new homes under Hinterland Housing Programme
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, overlooks one of the beneficiaries cutting the ceremonial ribbon to their new home
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, overlooks one of the beneficiaries cutting the ceremonial ribbon to their new home

TEN families in Yurong Paru are now proud homeowners following the completion of houses under the Hinterland Housing Programme. On Thursday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, officially handed over the newly built homes to the beneficiaries, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to provide safe and sustainable housing for vulnerable hinterland families.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Water—Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), seeks to improve living conditions in remote communities. Present at the handover ceremony were Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Bertie Xavier; Senior Hinterland and Building Works Engineer of CH&PA, Mr. Cy Rodrigues; and officials from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Each of the ten homes, measuring 20×25 feet, was constructed at no cost to the recipients, with the total investment amounting to approximately $30 million. The project also provided an economic boost to the region, as materials were sourced locally, ensuring that the benefits extended beyond the recipients to the wider community.

Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing the housing deficit in hinterland regions, emphasising the importance of dignified housing solutions.

“Our goal is to create thriving communities,” Minister Croal stated. “This programme is about more than just homes; it’s about a better future for all.”

The Hinterland Housing Programme will see the construction of 400 homes across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine. Specifically, in Region Nine, 120 homes are being built, benefitting villages such as Crashwater, Tiger Pond, Rupunau, and Shea.

In addition to the housing initiative, Minister Croal also commissioned a $23 million water supply system in Yurong Paru. This newly installed system has significantly improved water access for residents, bringing the total government investment in housing and water infrastructure for the village to $53 million.

The government continues to advance its commitment to equitable development, ensuring that hinterland communities have access to improved housing, clean water, and essential infrastructure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.