Alleged MMG fraudster remanded after fleecing victim over $700,000

A MAN accused of being at the centre of a growing number of MMG-related scams was, on Friday, April 4, 2024, remanded to prison after appearing before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who police described as a known fraudster, Mohamed Ali, is at the heart of a wide-ranging investigation being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Major Crime Unit, and the Cyber Crime Unit, all of which have been probing a series of frauds involving impersonation of MMG agents, account hacking, and the illegal transfer of funds.

Ali pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraudulently obtaining money under false pretence from Shelon Whitney and her 16-year-old daughter. The total amount reportedly involved is $738,000.

According to police reports, on Friday, March 29, 2024, the Virtual Complainant (VC), Shelon Whitney—who was in Suriname at the time—was contacted by a man claiming to be an MMG agent. The caller, later identified as Mohamed Ali, allegedly convinced her that her MMG account needed urgent updates. Under this pretext, he manipulated Whitney into revealing several one-time passwords (OTPs), which allowed him unauthorised access to her account. He then transferred $113,000 to himself.

Ali further deceived the VC’s 16-year-old daughter, claiming MMG was running a promotional campaign. He reportedly arranged a meeting at Stabroek Market, where he convinced the teenager to hand over an additional $625,000 in cash.