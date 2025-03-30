Guyanese to soon renew driver’s licence digitally

GUYANA has taken yet another step in the direction of digital development with new digital licence renewal portals that will soon be launched nationwide. This groundbreaking initiative was announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Speaking to a crowd of some 2,000 Guyanese at the Leonora Track and Field Centre, President Ali reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Guyana into a digitally advanced nation. He unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at modernising services by integrating technology into everyday life.

The highlight of these announcements, however, is the launch of digital licence renewal portals, a move that places Guyana among the pioneering nations embracing new technology-driven public services.

“We are right now investing in digital Guyana. In every aspect of national life, we are putting the infrastructure in place to unleash in the next five years a digital platform that will support every aspect of life in Guyana,” President Ali said.

An important aspect of this digital transformation is accessibility, with the renewal portals being facilitated through automated kiosks for licence renewal. This step, the President said, was taken to enhance efficiency and minimise bureaucratic hurdles.

“We are now working to be among the first 10% of countries to have digital licence renewal portals. This is like kiosks, like an ATM machine,” the Head of State explained.

The portals will be installed at various locations across the country, including malls and police stations, offering citizens a seamless and user-friendly process for renewing their licences.

“You just scan your licence, use your debit or credit card, and you renew your licence right there at any facility,” President Ali shared. This move aligns with the administration’s broader objective of reducing human biases within government systems.

“So, part of this is also to remove the human biases and human interference and lapses in the system,” he noted.

In addition to the licence renewal kiosks, the government is also working towards integrating a digital payment system in collaboration with India. As the Head of State explained, “Soon, you will see, we are launching a digital wallet, and we are working with India on migrating our payment platform to a digital platform, where payments will be made from your phones, and that will be now your payment wallet,” he shared.

The President emphasised that these initiatives are part of the government’s long-term vision to create a sustainable and resilient digital infrastructure.

“We look at long-term challenges and long-term issues, and we try to develop policies and programmes that would not only look at immediate gratification but look at long-term benefits and long-term results so that they are sustainable and resilient in nature.”

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration has always championed modernisation efforts, with a forward-thinking approach to policy making and projects, the President said, noting that, “One of the good things about the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government is that we always embrace policies and programmes that are very futuristic. We are not short-sighted in our vision. We are not narrow in our vision.”

As the government continues to push its digital agenda, the launch of these initiatives promises greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility to public services. With investments in infrastructure and technology, Guyana will continue to position itself as a leader in digital innovation within the region.