‘Don’t hide!’

–‘The people want to know where you stand,’ President Ali tells ‘deceptive’ characters

ATTEMPTS by certain agents to mislead the electorate were brought to light by President, Dr Irfaan Ali, who cautioned citizens to remain vigilant against individuals presenting themselves in communities as politically neutral, while being quietly supported by the opposition.

The President on Saturday at a public meeting at La Grange Village, West Bank Demerara, said that there was an attempt by certain figures to organise a protest at the area he was visiting. But Dr Ali fired back and made it clear that the people support the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) because of its work to better the lives of all.

“We’re not seasonal friends of the people. We are not opportunistic friends of the people. We are servants of the people,” the President said to resounding applause from the residents.

President Ali provided scenarios to demonstrate those attempts by certain agents to obfuscate in pursuit of political gain.

He said: “If the chairman is managed by the General Secretary of the PPP, Indar… then who is he affiliated with? Not the PPP? If the chairman is sent in the community by the General Secretary of the PPP, the meeting is organised by the PPP activists, this meeting is being chaired by a PPP comrade leader….”

The gathering unilaterally shouted and agreed that the chairman would be associated with the PPP.

The President then presented another analysis and said: “If a businessman goes into a community, his meeting is facilitated by AFC leaders, organised by PNC activists, promoted by PNC/AFC activists; if he’s being taken around by [the] AFC/PNC organiser. Who is the person?”

The crowd loudly shouted: “AFC/PNC!”

With that said, the President then posited the rhetorical question as to why persons should conceal their true identity.

“It is deception and that is what we’re warning you about. The deceptive nature of what is taking place,” he said.

Dr Ali added that the PPP’s philosophy is frank and clear. “Don’t hide. If you’re coming, come. There is no shortcut and there is no side track or back track. In politics, you’re in or you’re out because the people must know where you stand.”

The President further stated that the PPP never hid when it stood with sugar workers; it stood up front and fought and this has been the case for all workers of this country.

‘DON’T BE FOOLED!’

Even with the opposition continuing its cycle of reinvention, constantly introducing new faces in an effort to reshape their image, President Ali reminded Guyanese that history has already proved their intended agenda.

“So do not be fooled. Every single time you saw what the configuration brought to Guyana,” he told the citizens. The A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change’s (APNU+AFC) attempt in 2020 to subvert the will of the people is an indication of their true objective, the President reminded residents.

“We have a responsibility to the people. We are not in show business. We’re in the business of development and we’re in the business of bringing prosperity to every single home,” President Ali stated.

He also made it clear that the PPP has withstood the test of time and has a track record of continuously working for the people, even when they were in the opposition.

We’ve withstood dictatorship; we’ve withstood rigged elections. We’ve withstood the confusion of different individuals and political parties seeking to manipulate the minds of people every single time they want to defeat the People’s Progressive Party.”

‘THE SYSTEM MUST WORK’

Dr Ali stated that the PPP firmly opposes any form of injustice and will not shield individuals who, through personal choices, have chosen to defy the law.

“The philosophy of the party is to stand up for every Guyanese in a just manner. So, every individual, every family will make choices in their life and have choices, and if your choice is to go contrary to the laws, or if your choice is to avoid your legitimate responsibility of taxes in your country, then the system must deal with you. That is not a political issue,” the President firmly stated.