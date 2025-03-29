Kwakwani families receive residential lots, titles in major home ownership drive

THREE hundred families from Kwakwani, Region 10, have taken a significant step toward home ownership as they received residential lots while others received titles during a Dream Realised event hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Water. The distribution took place on Friday at the Kwakwani Basketball Court.

Among the recipients are families who have endured years of flooding at the Kwakwani Waterfront. The allocated lots are situated in the New Kwakwani Phase One housing scheme. Leading the event were Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen. Representing the Central Housing and Planning Authority were Denise King-Tudor, Director of Operations, and Gladwin Charles, Community Development Director.

Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling promises made to waterfront residents, noting that the day’s event was a crucial step toward improving the community’s quality of life.

To support this housing initiative, over six contractors have been mobilised to begin infrastructure work, with a budget of $1.6 billion allocated to ensure the availability of essential amenities by the end of the year.

Additionally, Minister Croal outlined plans to process all outstanding housing applications from various regions, excluding Region Four, by mid-2025. In Kwakwani alone, there are currently 288 pending applications, while a total of 1,589 lots have already been allocated.

Further supporting home construction, more than $50 million in steel and cement vouchers have been distributed in Region 10 to assist homeowners in starting their building projects.

Regarding water supply concerns raised by residents, Minister Croal acknowledged ongoing service challenges and announced that a new water well has been requested. Investigations revealed that system breakages have contributed to the existing problems. To address these issues, a $10 million contract has been approved, ensuring improved water service for the community.

The event underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance housing and infrastructure in Kwakwani, fostering long-term development and improved living conditions for residents.