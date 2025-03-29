News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Kwakwani families receive residential lots, titles in major home ownership drive
An allottee pulls his lot number as Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, facilitates the process during a Dream Realised event hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Water
An allottee pulls his lot number as Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, facilitates the process during a Dream Realised event hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Water

THREE hundred families from Kwakwani, Region 10, have taken a significant step toward home ownership as they received residential lots while others received titles during a Dream Realised event hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Water. The distribution took place on Friday at the Kwakwani Basketball Court.

Among the recipients are families who have endured years of flooding at the Kwakwani Waterfront. The allocated lots are situated in the New Kwakwani Phase One housing scheme. Leading the event were Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen. Representing the Central Housing and Planning Authority were Denise King-Tudor, Director of Operations, and Gladwin Charles, Community Development Director.

Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling promises made to waterfront residents, noting that the day’s event was a crucial step toward improving the community’s quality of life.

A section of the gathering during the Dream Realised event hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Water at the Kwakwani Basketball Court

To support this housing initiative, over six contractors have been mobilised to begin infrastructure work, with a budget of $1.6 billion allocated to ensure the availability of essential amenities by the end of the year.

Additionally, Minister Croal outlined plans to process all outstanding housing applications from various regions, excluding Region Four, by mid-2025. In Kwakwani alone, there are currently 288 pending applications, while a total of 1,589 lots have already been allocated.

Further supporting home construction, more than $50 million in steel and cement vouchers have been distributed in Region 10 to assist homeowners in starting their building projects.
Regarding water supply concerns raised by residents, Minister Croal acknowledged ongoing service challenges and announced that a new water well has been requested. Investigations revealed that system breakages have contributed to the existing problems. To address these issues, a $10 million contract has been approved, ensuring improved water service for the community.

The event underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance housing and infrastructure in Kwakwani, fostering long-term development and improved living conditions for residents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.