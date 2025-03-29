–ERC urges Guyanese amidst rising tensions ahead of election

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has noted, with deep concern, the increasing tensions in several communities, as the country approaches the official campaign period for the General and Regional Elections expected later this year.

According to a press release, the Commission is cognisant of various public discourse taking place on and offline, some of which have led to ethnic and political tensions.

The ERC, as such, denounced all acts that seek to undermine peace, respect, and understanding in our nation.

Guided by historical lessons of turbulent elections, the ERC reminded all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and reject any form of hostility or divisiveness that threatens national harmony.

The ERC firmly called on leaders, supporters and all involved in public discourse, both in person and online, to uphold the principles of peace, unity, and respect for diversity. Political discourse must never lead to ethnic divisions or conflict among our people.

“The Commission remains committed to its mandate of promoting ethnic harmony and stands ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure national unity. We urge all Guyanese to reject inflammatory rhetoric and behaviour that could heighten tensions and instead work toward strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and national unity.

“Let us move forward together, upholding the values of peace, respect, and understanding as we promote harmony and good relations,” the ERC said.