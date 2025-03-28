Mice and Jermaine futsal tournament… Triple header kicks off at Retrieve Hard Court tonight

By Joe Chapman

Tonight, the ‘Mice and Jermaine’ futsal club tournament will get underway with three group stage matches from 20.00hrs at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Thirteen clubs are contesting this championship which will see the winners carting off $700,000 while the runners up collect $400,000, third place finishers get $200,000 and fourth position receives $100,000.

The Most Valuable Player gets a motorcycle and among the sponsors on board are Bella’s Lumber Yard, Scotty’s General Store, Crown Nation Auto Sales and Sky Tech.

The thirteen clubs are placed into four groups.

Group A comprises Milerock, Bamia and Rockstone, Group B has Botafago, Hi Stars and Coomacka, Group C features Silver Shattas, Amelia’s Ward Panthers and Net Rockers and Group D with Eagles United, Winners Connection, Capital FC and Topp XX.

The organizer Marlon ‘Brando’ Washington said that the clubs are rearing to go with the first match featuring Milerock against Bamia.

The second game at 21:00hrs is between Botafago and Hi Stars and the final game of this opening night at 22:00hrs brings together Silver Shattas and Amelia’s Ward Panthers.

The second night of action is set for tomorrow (Saturday) with another three group play matches scheduled to start at 20:00hrs.

Topp XX face Eagles United in game one, Winners Connection take on Capital FC in game two from 21:00hrs and the night cap match will be Silver Shattas against Net Rockets at 22:00hrs.

The round robin group stage matches will continue next Friday and Saturday to determine the top two teams to advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, April 12, with the semifinals set for Thursday, April 17.

The final is set for April 20 at the Retrieve Hard Court.