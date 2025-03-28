Ashoka Buildcon Ltd donates cricket kits to GCC

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, a fortune 500 company in India and also a leading infrastructure company in Guyana, recently donated cricket kits to the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC).

This gesture aims to promote sportsmanship and enhance the growth of cricket at the grassroots level.

Ashoka Buildcon Limited’s Rama Chandar Rao Thatiparthy (Project Manager), Chetan Gadiya (Country Head), Syed Kamaludeen (HR Manager), Kishan Bharti (Sr. Engineer) and Ritish Raj (Sr HR Officer) were present at the simple Ceremony on the world-famous Bourda sward.

GCC was represented by its President Jonathan Yearwood, Club Coach Peter Persaud, and members of the club’s cricket team.

In addition to the kit handover, a constructive meeting was held between the Ashoka Buildcon team and the GCC members.

Discussions centered on the growth of sports, with a particular focus on cricket development in the region. Both parties expressed a shared commitment to supporting local talent and creating an environment where sports can thrive.

The donation and the meeting reflect Ashoka Buildcon Ltd continued efforts to invest in community welfare and support the advancement of sports. The company’s contribution is expected to make a significant impact on the development of cricket in Georgetown, fostering young talent and encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.

GCC expressed its gratitude to Ashoka Buildcon Ltd for their generous contribution, which will certainly help strengthen the club’s facilities and foster a deeper love for cricket within the community.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd remains dedicated to empowering communities and promoting the spirit of sportsmanship through its various initiatives. (Sean Devers)