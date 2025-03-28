Essequibo Is We Own Softball Cricket Cup slated for May

THE newly formed RS Sports has teamed up with the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) in staging the inaugural “Essequibo Is We Own Softball Cricket Cup” which is slated for 3rd and 4th May, 2025 at various venues across region 2.

According to the organisers the event is being organised to show support, sending a message of solidarity through sports that Essequibo Belongs to Guyana, and we all stand by it in ensuring everyone plays their part in standing up.

The two-day limited overs tournament will be played in three categories: open male, female, and over 40, with round arm bowling and one game knock format. The teams will be battling for the bragging rights, while there will be cash incentives and trophies to be awarded for the winner, runner-up, MVP, player of the final, best bowler, best batsman, and player of the match in all the games in the various categories.

Competition coordinators are putting plans in place to commence registration, as the tournament will be open to all softball teams across the country, and contact numbers will be provided in a later press release.

According to the organisers plans are being put in place for a grand party-like atmosphere during the playoffs, and spectators can expect lots of side attractions as we show solidarity as “ONE GUYANA”.