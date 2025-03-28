Bristol says plans on stream for Caribbean boxing group

By Joe Chapman

BROOKLYN-based Guyanese boxing promoter Seon Bristol, who heads Bris-O Promotions has indicated that they are in the planning stages of setting up a Caribbean boxing group.

According to Bristol, there was a meeting of “Caribbean Promoters” which took place last month involving promoters from around the Caribbean to discuss forming a regional boxing body.

According to Bristol that first virtual gathering was premised with a “Joint Venture concept, and their participation to promote Professional/ Amateur Boxing events around the Caribbean.”

Concerning this new outfit Bristol reported they, “are now in the beginning stages of planning how they will operate. At this time, the members (promoters) are from: Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Maarten and Trinidad.”

Bristol, who is well known in the promotion of the pugilistic sport with more than 20 years of experience said, “It’s great to see promoters from the Caribbean coming together to collaborate on professional and amateur boxing events. Forming a body to handle these promotions can help standardise events, increase visibility, and create a stronger boxing scene in the region.”

Bristol said some of the many topics of discussion during the first meeting included joint marketing strategies, which will show how they can collectively promote events to reach a wider audience as well as sponsorship opportunities which will involve pooling resources to attract sponsors, which could benefit all members.

The boxing official also informed that event scheduling will see coordinating of tournaments to avoid overlaps and maximise attendance.

Bristol opined, “As we move forward, organising workshops or webinars to educate about boxing promotions, marketing, and management could also be beneficial in this regard.”