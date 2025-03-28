Top companies join Second Annual National Long Drive Championship

The Second Annual National Long Drive Championship will take place at The National Park, the original home of golf in Guyana.

The Free-To-Enter event, hosted by the Guyana Golf Association and backed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission (NSC), has attracted the country’s top golfers, corporate giants, and elite athletes from various sports. An Under-13 category was added, with young competitors traveling from as far as Regions 2, 5, and 6 to compete for national glory.

2025 National Titles are on the Line with Trophies Sponsored by the NSC for: Men’s & Women’s Longest and Straightest Drives; Boys’ & Girls’ Under-17 & Under-13 Longest and Straightest Drives and Best Non-Golfer Performance (Male & Female).

With all equipment and balls provided by Nexgen Golf Academy, everyone has a chance to participate and test their skills against the best. When asked about his chances of defending his title, Phil Rietema from ExxonMobil confidently challenged all competitors: “I intend to repeat as champion, so to those local and international golfers who believe they have a chance at beating me on Saturday, I have two words for them- Bring it!”

In addition to fierce competition, the event promises giveaways and exclusive brand showcases: Ansa Motors will display their luxury vehicles on-site. Sunshine Snacks & Guyana Beverages Inc. will provide refreshments for all participants. Roraima Airways will give away trips to Arrowpoint Resort and Promotech Guyana is offering prizes from their premium product lineup. Guyana Breweries Inc. will be on hand with a variety of products such as Coors Light, Smalta and Caribe Hard Cider. Nexgen Golf Academy and Westside Golf Course will give away over $2M in Golf Lessons and Play as a part of this massive event.

Aleem Hussain, President of the Guyana Golf Association, expressed his gratitude to the dedicated sponsors who have made this event possible.

“The support from the business community is what helps us take golf to the next level in Guyana and create opportunities for players of all ages and backgrounds.”

The Ministry of Sport, the National Sports Commission, Guyana Tourism Authority, Pegasus Hotel, Suites & Corporate Center, Ansa Motors, Guyana Beverages Inc., Toolsie Persaud Ltd., Promotech Guyana, Roraima Airways, the Protected Areas Commission, Sunshine Snacks, Guyana Payroll Solutions Inc., Shangri-La Gardens, Puran Bros, Sterling Products Ltd, Ramchand’s Auto Parts, Balance Waitstaff, Monnaf Arjune Construction, WS Cooling Solutions, Trophy Stall, SuperBet, Praetorian Security Services, Madewini Gardens Pools & Eco Resort, Nexgen Golf Academy, Guyana Breweries Inc. and Westside Golf Course are all sponsors.