Gov’t to meet with Linden Town Council over removal of toll for Wismar-MacKenzie Bridge -Jagdeo says

THE Government will be meeting with the Linden Town Council to discuss the imminent removal of the toll at the Wismar-MacKenzie Bridge, according to People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday.

During a press conference at the party’s headquarters, Freedom House, he said: “We will meet with the town council in Linden to discuss this matter.”

As of August 1, 2025, the tolls for the Berbice, Demerara, and Wismar-Mackenzie bridges are set to be abolished.

This was revealed last Sunday by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during his address to thousands of persons gathered at Babu Jaan, Berbice, to commemorate the life of the PPP/C founder and former President, Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

“This is investment; this is development,” the President said to welcoming applause from the mammoth crowd.

“We did not even commit this to you in the election, but last year we said that we are going to make the crossing at the Wismar, Demerara and Berbice bridges free of cost…With effect from August 1, the crossing at the Demerara, Berbice and Wismar is free of cost.”

Currently, the toll to cross the Berbice River Bridge using a car is $1,900, while the toll to cross the Demerara River is $200. The cost for crossing the Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge is $60.

The toll varies for motorcycles and lorries.

President Ali had first made the commitment last August at the opening of a new throughway in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Currently, several massive infrastructure projects are being pursued to create new transportation links to help ease traffic woes, and promote inter-regional trade.

These include the building of the New Demerara Bridge, which will span approximately 2.65 kilometres with a driving surface width of around 23.6 metres. The bridge will also feature two carriageways, and four lanes.

Additionally, works are progressing on the new Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge in Linden. The 220-metre-long edifice will have four lanes.

Aside from these two major bridges, works are ongoing on several new highways.

“We are your constant. We are your everyday, we are your reliable partner, and we are your relentless fighter; the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic,” the President said while highlighting the government’s commitment to improving lives.

He continued: “Life and development is not about a seasonal gift; it’s about hard, tireless work. It’s never opportunistic; it’s about full commitment.”