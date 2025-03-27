Guyana launches 10-year E-Passport with enhanced security, cultural tribute

also showcasing national pride, natural splendour

THE Guyana Police Force’s Immigration Department, through the Government of Guyana, officially launched the new Co-operative Republic of Guyana’s Ten-Year E-Passport on Monday, February 10, 2025.

This next-generation travel document combines robust security enhancements with a visually striking design that pays tribute to the essence of what it means to be Guyanese.

This e-passport is a fusion of function, innovation, and identity. It is embedded with state-of-the-art security features, including biometric data, ensuring safer and more efficient international travel for Guyanese citizens. However, what truly sets this document apart is its vibrant artistic portrayal of Guyana’s national story, page by page.

The passport’s design flows like a journey through Guyana, each page capturing a unique facet of the country’s identity.

Wildlife and Nature: Featuring majestic illustrations of the Jaguar, Hoatzin, Capybara, and the breathtaking Kaieteur, the passport immerses holders in Guyana’s extraordinary biodiversity and natural heritage.

Landmarks and Iconic Architecture: Pages dedicated to St. George’s Cathedral and Stabroek Market reflect Georgetown’s architectural elegance and historic significance, serving as timeless emblems of Guyanese identity.

Agriculture and Eco-Tourism: The inclusion of Surama Eco-Lodge and the Bauxite Mine points to Guyana’s sustainable tourism development and natural resource economy, a balanced vision of progress and preservation.

Culture and Heritage: A celebration of the Guyanese people is interwoven through vivid depictions of Indian, African, Chinese, and Indigenous cultural elements. Dynamic scenes of traditional dancers, a Chinese dragon, an Amerindian man in regalia, and even a cricket player evoke a strong sense of community, diversity, and national pride.

Symbolism of Unity: The visual theme embodies a spirit of togetherness and shared progress, reflecting the ideals of unity, inclusivity, and national harmony, which are all true hallmarks of One Guyana.

Each design was carefully selected and thoughtfully placed to reflect Guyana’s past, present, and future. A soft colour palette of green, gold and red, drawn from the national flag, enhances the aesthetic while maintaining security printing integrity.

These extraordinary visuals were made possible through the work of talented photographers and image contributors. The Government of Guyana extends its gratitude to:

Leon Moore (Guyana) – for capturing the Hoatzin and Capybara, symbols of Guyana’s wild serenity.

FotoNatura (Mexico) – for the powerful image of the Jaguar, a symbol of strength and resilience.

Hugh Hough (USA) – for his vivid portrayal of the Kaieteur, Guyana’s crown jewel of nature.

Amanda Richards (Guyana) – for highlighting Guyanese culture via the Hindu Dharmic Sabha dancers and Emancipation Day dancers.

René Koster (Netherlands) – for the striking image of an Indigenous Amerindian man representing the deep-rooted traditions of Guyana’s first peoples.

Special acknowledgement is also extended to the Guyana Tourism Authority, Alamy, NDMA and HID- Colin photography, whose collaboration supported the sourcing, licensing, and design integration of these compelling visuals.

The 2024 Series Guyana E-Passport is not just a document for travel; it is a portable celebration of Guyanese identity. Every detail, from our flora and fauna to our cultural unity, was chosen to reflect the nation’s beauty, resilience, and journey forward.