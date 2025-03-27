Vote for development, not race – BV youth urges electorate

says ‘Don’t chastise us for voting based on progress’

AT a time when political affiliations often divide communities, Jason October is making a passionate call for young people to rise above race-based politics and embrace the development opportunities being created in Guyana.

Determined to capitalise on the progress spearheaded by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, October believes that youth should be encouraged—not chastised—for wanting a better future, regardless of their political preferences.

Speaking exclusively to the Guyana Chronicle, October expressed his deep commitment to youth empowerment, particularly in his community of Beterverwagting (BV).

However, he is also calling on older generations to respect, guide, and inspire youths to take advantage of the government’s initiatives rather than focusing on the race and political colour of the ruling party.

VOTING FOR DEVELOPMENT

October, who has faced criticism for supporting the PPP/C administration, believes that political loyalty should be driven by performance and progress, not ethnicity.

“Do not chastise us for voting for development; we are tired of the race game. We are a generation that wants progress,” he asserted. “Some people look down on me because I support the PPP/C, but I want the public to understand that if the APNU+AFC were in power and providing the same opportunities to the youth and citizens of Guyana, I would have had no problem voting for them as well.”

For the first time, October says he feels truly empowered by his vote, understanding its direct impact on his life, his community, and the nation. No longer voting out of obligation or tradition, he now casts his ballot with a clear purpose: development.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

October acknowledges that Guyana is not perfect, but he urges young people to look beyond social media misinformation and assess the tangible progress happening around them.

“Guyana has made significant progress, and despite ongoing reforms, the current administration has introduced numerous initiatives to empower young people and improve their lives,” he noted.

Encouraging his fellow youths to seize available opportunities, October emphasised that there are multiple government-led programmes aimed at education, entrepreneurship, and employment.

He also advised young people to engage with government officials for guidance in improving their livelihoods and careers.

According to October, his passion for community development and leadership is what drives him. He wants to inspire others to step forward, take responsibility for their future, and contribute to national progress.

CHANGE IN POLITICAL MINDSETS

While voting remains a constitutional right, October believes that citizens should base their decisions on governance and performance rather than party loyalty. He laments that politics has caused divisions within many communities and urges Guyanese to change their mindsets.

“It is sad to see that politics is tearing apart many communities in Guyana,” he said. “We need to change the way we vote. Whether you are choosing APNU or PPP/C, vote based on what they have done for the people—not because of race.”

October encourages citizens to reflect on the state of their communities, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic conditions before heading to the polls. He calls on Guyanese to assess whether their lives and their children’s futures have improved and to vote accordingly.

MOVING BEYOND RACE FOR A BETTER GUYANA

Above all, October is urging a shift in the national conversation. He wants to see Guyanese move beyond outdated narratives of race and division, instead focusing on the progress that can be seen and experienced firsthand.

“We, the people, must look around and ask ourselves the right questions. Is our country moving forward? Are our schools, hospitals, roads, and opportunities improving? These are the things we should base our vote on,” he emphasised.

As Guyana continues its rapid transformation, October hopes his message will resonate with both young voters and older generations alike. By focusing on development rather than political divisions, he believes that Guyanese can unite to build a stronger, more prosperous future.