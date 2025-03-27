Figueira sees toll removal a win for low, middle-income households

President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s announcement to eliminate tolls on the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge in Linden, Region Ten as well as other tolled bridges, has been hailed as a vital step forward for economic fairness.

Jermaine Figueira, a resident of Linden and prominent Peoples National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) opposition figure, sees the toll removal as a significant win for Linden’s residents and the broader region, emphasizing its potential to directly benefit low- and middle-income households.

“Every action and decision made to make the lives of our people better is welcomed,” the opposition parliamentarian said in a written public opinion piece.

“The president’s recent announcement of free tolls for all tolled bridges in the country, including the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge in my constituency, is a decision I strongly endorse and support.”

An announcement was made by President Ali this past weekend regarding the abolishment of tolls for the Berbice, Demerara, and Wismar bridges in Guyana, effective August 1st, 2025.

Currently, the toll to cross the Berbice River Bridge using a car is $1,900 while the toll to cross the Demerara River is $200. The cost for crossing the Wismar Bridge in Linden is $60.

The toll varies for motorcycles and lorries.

Figueira believes that tolls, often considered regressive taxes, disproportionately impact those who rely on daily bridge crossings for employment, education, healthcare, and commerce.

He cited a 2021 World Bank study on transportation equity which highlighted that tolls consume up to 10 per cent of the monthly income for low-wage workers in developing economies, further entrenching cycles of poverty.

By removing tolls, Figueira supports the policy as a means of redistributing disposable income, fostering greater participation in local economies, and supporting small businesses, particularly in sectors like logistics, retail, transport, and agriculture.

“By abolishing these fees, the policy redistributes disposable income to households, enabling greater participation in local economies,” the Opposition MP said further pointing out that small businesses, particularly in sectors like logistics, transport, retail, and agriculture, stand to gain from reduced operational costs and expanded market access.

“In the case of Linden, therefore, where the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge serves as a lifeline, residents are bound to feel tangible relief from this decision.”

However, Figuera also acknowledges the valid concerns over the potential loss of municipal revenues due to the toll removal. To address these concerns, he suggests proactive fiscal reforms, such as the establishment of new commercial and economic zones in Linden and other municipalities. He points out

that communities like Amelia’s Ward, the largest in Linden, currently lack an official space for commerce and market activities. Establishing such spaces would not only provide greater economic opportunities for residents but would also augment the revenue base for the Linden Municipal Council.

Additionally, Figuera proposes the creation of an industrial and manufacturing zone along the Linden to Lethem corridor, which would further stimulate economic growth and offer new avenues for revenue generation.