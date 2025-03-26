Mobile healthcare app to be rolled out in seven months –President Ali

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, announced that in seven months, a mobile app will be rolled out which will allow citizens to schedule healthcare appointments and have medical reminders, among other things.

The Head of State made this announcement during a signing ceremony for the extension of the National Healthcare Initiative among the Government of Guyana, Hess Corporation and Mount Sinai.

Dr. Ali related that in the next seven months, a system will be introduced for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and all other regional hospitals including the West Demerara Hospital, Linden, New Amsterdam, Lethem and the new regional hospitals, connected to a mobile application.

“We’ll have the electronic mobile app through which patients can schedule their appointments at these hospitals. Health updates will be on your mobile phone and your reminder, your medical reminder on your medication will be available on your mobile phone,” he said.

President Ali further affirmed that this will be delivered to the people of Guyana in seven months as that is how fast and comprehensive the government is working to ensure it happens.

He said that while bringing this level of accessibility and innovation opens the government up to criticism if things do not work perfectly, he added that the simple answer is ensuring that the people of Guyana have more efficient and better service.

“Why embrace a new initiative that opens up the opportunity for greater criticism on the government if it doesn’t work? The answer is very simple for me; our only interest is in the people, ensuring they have greater, more efficient, better service, and that is what matters at the end of the day,” he said.

Just last week, Dr. Ali said that this mobile application will soon come on stream beginning with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

This serves as another aspect of the implementation of the electronic health records system to further ensure that there is greater efficiency in relation to the management of patients’ records and reducing errors while ensuring continuity of care.