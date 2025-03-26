Distribution of $55,000 education grant to begin May 12

THE education cash grant distribution kicks off on May 12, Education Minister, Priya Manickchand has said.

While addressing a gathering of educators, students and parents on Tuesday, Manickchand said that this year, each student will receive $50,000, plus a $5,000 school voucher — that’s a total of $55,000 per child to support their education.

The cash grant, which has already seen success in previous years, will be distributed through a streamlined process designed to minimise wait times and inconvenience for parents and guardians.

Minister Manickchand acknowledged that while previous distributions sometimes saw long lines, the experience had steadily improved over the years.

“You all know that over the last four years, it’s been the smoothest process. You come once your child’s name is on the register, and the only problem is we have a little bit of a line,” she noted.

The programme has been in place for four consecutive years, starting with a commitment by the current government to restore and increase the grant.

Over 205,000 school-aged children nationwide are expected to benefit from this programme annually. A total of $11 billion has been allocated in the 2025 National Budget to fund the distribution.

The “Because We Care” cash grant has steadily increased since its reintroduction by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, after being abolished under the previous APNU+AFC administration.

The grant increased from $19,000 in 2021 to $45,000 in 2024, providing financial relief to hundreds of thousands of families across Guyana. A total of $27 billion was disbursed to children under this grant.

The additional funds this year will continue to ease the cost of education-related expenses for families, a vital source of financial assistance for many. With this grant, parents will be well-equipped to afford their children’s basic academic needs including clothing and food.