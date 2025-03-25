Demerara Mutual extends reach with new Suddie branch

THE Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Ltd has announced the grand opening of its Suddie branch, Region Two, strengthening its commitment to providing financial security and protection to Guyanese communities.

According to a press release, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Ltd., Melissa DeSantos, emphasised the company’s dedication to its policyholders in Essequibo.

“We already serve clients here, but we don’t want them to feel neglected. This branch brings us closer to them, ensuring they receive the dedicated service they deserve,” De Santos said.

She added, “Demerara Mutual has a strong presence across Guyana, with branches in Linden, Berbice, Mahaicony, and Leonora.”

The opening of the Suddie branch further strengthens the company’s mission of accessibility, excellence, and customer satisfaction.

“We are a one-stop insurance provider, offering life assurance, general insurance, and financial planning, all backed by our ISO certification. Our goal is to ensure that Essequibo residents receive the highest standard of protection and service,” DeSantos added.

The company’s Operations Manager, Orlene Charles, also extended her heartfelt gratitude to the leadership team, staff, and valued clients.

She said: “Your confidence in us has fuelled our growth for 133 years, and we are excited to bring our trusted services to Essequibo. This is not just an office—it’s a commitment to serving this community with integrity and excellence.”

Demerara Mutual invited all residents of Essequibo to visit the new branch and experience firsthand the benefits of partnering with a trusted leader in the insurance industry.