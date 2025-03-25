‘Weak’ APNU+AFC attempting to tear down unity by stoking racism

–Jagdeo urges Guyanese to reject this destructive approach, be wary of parties’ ‘whisper’ campaigns

AFRAID of the inroads and progress being made by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) in communities across the country, the opposition, People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)/Alliance For Change (AFC), continues to advance its usual tactics of spreading divisive, racially-charged rhetoric to create disunity among Guyanese, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

Jagdeo, during his remarks at the Dr. Cheddi Jagan memorial event on Sunday, addressed how the PPP has done the groundwork to ensure all Guyanese live a prosperous life.

He told a mammoth crowd that had gathered at Babu John to carry the message of the PPP’s work that has taken Guyana forward.

The General Secretary, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice-President, did not ignore the opposition’s attempt to sow seeds of discord, as he recognised that paying no heed to these narratives could lead to citizens believing the untruths.

He said: “Now, often it seems that we are fighting against an invisible enemy. You don’t see the opposition as prevalent as they were before, but do not be deluded. If you grow arrogant, and if you don’t put in the hard work, we can have surprises. They are invisible; they’re not doing much, but quietly they continue to spread the racist messages that they have grown accustomed to using in campaigning.”

Jagdeo pointed to the whisper campaigns by the opposition to label the PPP as a racist party, and attacking independent-minded Afro-Guyanese who have consciously seen the PPP as the only party of the future.

“They’re trying to shame them by calling them names; to keep them away from us,

because they know that once we grow stronger in the Afro-Guyanese communities in this country, the PPP becomes even more invincible than we are today.

“So, we have to be cautious about this. We have to ensure that this quiet campaigning doesn’t work by exposing them to what they are doing. They call Afro-Guyanese the vilest names,” Jagdeo said.

He referenced stalwarts such as Roger Luncheon, who the Opposition had denigrated because they had exercised their democratic right of supporting a political party of their choice.

The General Secretary also highlighted Dr. Jagan’s fight in the face of adversity to unite Guyanese, especially in 1964.

“In the worst year, Cheddi Jagan spoke about national unity, and the need to bring people together. He spoke about the messages that they carry; that they will go to the Afro-Guyanese communities and say everything is being done in Indo-Guyanese communities, and they do the same thing in reverse,” Jagdeo said.

Further, he highlighted that the Opposition spreading their messages of divisiveness does not only occur in Afro-Guyanese communities, but also in others such as Amerindian villages.

The APNU+AFC did the same in 2015, Jagdeo said, while explaining that when the coalition government assumed office, they neglected Guyanese.

“They’re (the Opposition) working up to now with the same playbook; it’s predictable what they’re doing, and he (Dr. Jagan) condemned racism, because he always fought to bring people together. And I must say, today I’m extremely proud.

“…We always fought to dispel the rumours that this is a racist party, but that served them well in the past. In opposition, we said we will change the nature of this party. We are strong in the Indo-Guyanese communities, we’re going strong in the Amerindian communities, because of the work that we have done, and we will make a dedicated effort to go stronger in the Afro-Guyanese communities,” the General Secretary said.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s leadership was also lauded by Jagdeo, who said that under his leadership, every community has been touched.

Unlike the Opposition, which is making “fake promises,” Jagdeo pointed out that the PPP delivers on its promises.

He then underscored that the PPP’s track record has shown that it is a trustworthy party.

While the coalition took away the children’s grant and stifled the Guyanese economy, the General Secretary indicated that the PPP revived it, and ensured that citizens are offered lucrative opportunities in all sectors, such as education and housing.