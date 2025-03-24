Minister Edghill engages Supenaam speedboat operators on safety, fare regulations, service improvements

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Friday afternoon, met speedboat operators at Supenaam, Region Two, to address several pressing concerns regarding the Supenaam to Parika route.

The discussion focused on operational challenges, including mechanical failures, unauthorised fare hikes, and the overall safety of passengers and operators.

During the meeting, speedboat operators raised concerns about engines cutting out mid-river, a recurring issue that poses significant safety risks for commuters.

Minister Edghill acknowledged the seriousness of the matter and stressed the importance of proper boat maintenance, adherence to safety regulations, and routine engine inspections to prevent such incidents.

He urged operators to take proactive measures to ensure their vessels remain in good working condition, reducing the likelihood of mid-river breakdowns that could endanger lives.

Another major issue discussed was the unauthorised fare increases by some operators.

The minister made it clear that fare adjustments must be regulated and approved by the authorities to protect passengers from unfair pricing.

He emphasised the need for transparency in fare structures which will ensure that all operators comply with the established rates.

Further, he assured the gathering that the government remains committed to balancing the interests of both operators and passengers to maintain an affordable and sustainable river transport system.

In addition to these concerns, the minister engaged operators on broader efforts to enhance efficiency and service quality in the sector.

He encouraged them to work closely with regulatory bodies such as the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) to ensure compliance with maritime laws and safety standards. The discussion also touched on improving boarding and disembarking procedures, enforcing the use of life jackets, and ensuring that speedboat operations align with national transportation policies.

Minister Edghill was joined by Captain Stephen Thomas, Director General of MARAD, and regional representatives, who provided technical insights and reinforced the government’s commitment to enhancing water transportation in Region Two.

Also in attendance were Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Oodit; Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva; the Prime Minister’s Representative Arnold Adams and Regional Executive Officer (REO), Susanah Saywack.