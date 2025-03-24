Region Two RHO expresses gratitude to PPP/C gov’t for ‘life-changing’ scholarships

-says system is designed to give young people chances to succeed

DR. RANJEEV Singh, a dedicated physician from Perseverance Village, Region Two, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government for giving him the opportunity to realise his dream of becoming a doctor.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Golden Fleece ballfield last Thursday afternoon, Dr. Singh reflected on how a scholarship to study medicine in 2007 in Cuba changed the course of his life.

Dr. Singh highlighted how the opportunity paved the way for him to now live his dream of being a doctor.

Coming from a humble background, Dr. Singh shared that his father, a farmer, could not have afforded to send him to medical school.

Without financial support, his dream of becoming a doctor would have been impossible. “Had it not been for this scholarship, I would have never had the chance to study medicine. My family simply could not afford the tuition and expenses,” he said before adding, “For that, I will forever be thankful.”

He acknowledged that without the government’s support, pursuing higher education would have been nearly impossible.

Dr. Singh emphasised that he is not alone in this journey as many young Guyanese have been given similar opportunities to pursue higher education and fulfill their dreams because of the PPP/C government’s investment in youth development and education.

He used the opportunity to credit the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) for allowing him to further his studies, expressing deep appreciation for the continued support.

Now serving as the Regional Health Officer for Region Two, Dr. Singh is proud to give back to his community.

He noted that over 100 young people have already been trained to be nurses, pharmacy assistants, and medical laboratory technologists, thanks to the Ministry of Health’s commitment to education and training.

Dr. Singh described the hybrid training programme through which students can study from home and complete practicals at hospitals, as a groundbreaking initiative that has made medical education more accessible than ever.

“This kind of opportunity never existed before, and I am so grateful to be part of a system that is giving young people a chance to succeed,” he said.

Expressing his deepest appreciation to the government, Dr. Singh concluded, “Because of the PPP/C, my future is bright. I have achieved my dream, and for that, I will always be grateful.”

Dr Singh believes that the investments in education and training have increased the opportunities that are available to young people, ensuring that many more can pursue careers in healthcare and other fields.

He encouraged young Guyanese to take advantage of the free educational programmes and expressed his deep appreciation for the government’s commitment to youth development.