Guyana presents groundbreaking gender-equality initiatives at UN CSW69

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security recently participated in the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York, USA.

At the session, which was held from March 10 to March 21, 2025, the ministry was represented by its Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) Arianna Beharry, who echoed the remarks of Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, in underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting participation, accountability, and the establishment of gender-responsive institutions, and its implementation of a number of policies and initiatives aimed at ensuring gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls.

DPS Beharry noted that while women hold 40 per cent of representation in Guyana’s National Assembly, there are still many obstacles being faced, such as cyberbullying, violence against women in politics, and personal attacks, which she says often deters women from entering or even remaining in the political arena.

According to the DPS, while Guyana has made significant progress in the implementation of the Beijing Declaration Platform for Action, the country is cognisant of the challenges that still exist.

She called for targetted and concrete actions to reduce inequality and advance the rights of women and girls, noting that empowering women empowers generations.

Guyana has implemented several policies aimed at reducing violence against women, including legal reforms.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has ongoing support services for victims of gender-based violence.

DPS Beharry stated that over the years, multiple stakeholders’ collaboration has played a crucial role in shaping women’s participation in public life, noting that the collaborative efforts between governmental agencies, civil society organisations, international bodies, UN agencies, and the private sector have resulted in more inclusive policies that promote gender equality.

She highlighted that programmes such as the Women’s Investment and Innovation Network have benefitted from strong partnerships, where women’s empowerment programs are designed with inputs from multiple stakeholders, ensuring that they are holistic and impactful.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cona Husbands, Manager of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU) at the ministry added that in Guyana, there are still deep-rooted gender stereotypes and harmful social norms based on our diversity and culture.

She noted that the government is committed to dismantling these practices and works with citizens, including men and boys through empowerment forums and targetted campaigns focused on men and rehabilitation of perpetrators.

According to SO&DVPU’s Manager, Guyana will continue to implement gender-sensitive policies and programmes which advance gender equality and empower women and girls.

Dr. Husbands remarked: “The response to gender-based violence needs to be a multidisciplinary and multifaceted approach. Guyana’s national task force on sexual violence comprising of governmental and non-governmental organisations has implemented a national action plan which guides the work of our response to gender-based violence.”

Moreover, she pointed out that Guyana has developed a comprehensive model to tackle violence against women and girls, including national training and sensitization campaigns, which target key gender-based violence stakeholders, including the police, judiciary, media, and civil society organisations.

Dr. Husbands said there is an expansion of national gender-based violence case management services which is inclusive of a hotline, more shelters, dedicated case workers, and safe spaces for women experiencing violence.

Furthermore, a digitised case management register is currently being developed to improve follow-up, data analysis, and overall case management. The new Family Violence Act of 2024 provides robust protection for (0:41) more persons and recognises more types of violence.

It acts as the combating trafficking in Person Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and the sexual offenses act, which were all recently amended.

“There is also a draft sexual harassment bill. Guyana also has a gender-based violence policy framework and a comprehensive multi-agency referral pathway to address violence against women and girls,” she said.