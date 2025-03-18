Stranded Pygmy whale rescued at Buxton Foreshore

A stranded pygmy whale (Feresa sp.) was successfully rescued and returned to the sea on Tuesday, in a collaborative effort involving the University of Guyana, the Ministry of Agriculture, and public-spirited residents of Buxton.

The incident occurred at the Buxton Foreshore, where the young whale became stranded and required urgent assistance. Responding swiftly were Chief Fisheries Officer Denzil Roberts; Fisheries Officers Kadeem Jacobs and Phillip Williams; Marine Biologists and Biologists Mark Ram, Eric Stoll, and Rovindra Lakenarine; and Elford Liverpool from the University of

Guyana’s Department of Biology and the Centre for the Study of Biological Diversity (CSBD). Community members from Buxton also played a key role in the rescue mission.

During the operation, the team assessed the whale’s condition, identified its species, and provided expert guidance to ensure minimal stress and risk to the animal.

Wet cloths and water were used to keep the whale stable and hydrated before it was safely transported and released via the Demerara River Estuary at the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) in Georgetown.

The successful rescue was a coordinated effort among several agencies, including the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Guyana Police Force, and MARAD.

This unified response not only saved the whale’s life but also underscored the shared commitment to marine conservation among these organisations and the community (University of Guyana