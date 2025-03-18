Opposition protests against Trump administration’s immigration policy

THE People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)/Alliance For Change (AFC) mobilised a small gathering on Tuesday to protest the immigration policy of United States of America President, Donald Trump, following the detention of popular social media commentator, Melissa “Melly Mel” Atwell.

With shouts of free “Melly Mel!” the joint opposition, during its demonstration at the Square of the Revolution, took aim at the decision to detain Atwell, who, according to reports, will be appearing before a Louisiana judge in June.

While the specific reason for Atwell’s detention remains unclear, the opposition has used this incident to launch attacks against the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Critics of the PPP/C government used Tuesday’s demonstration to push this agenda.