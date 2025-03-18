News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Opposition protests against Trump administration’s immigration policy
With shouts of free “Melly Mel!” the joint opposition, during its demonstration at the Square of the Revolution, took aim at the decision to detain Atwell, who, according to reports, will be appearing before a Louisiana judge in June.
With shouts of free “Melly Mel!” the joint opposition, during its demonstration at the Square of the Revolution, took aim at the decision to detain Atwell, who, according to reports, will be appearing before a Louisiana judge in June.
THE People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)/Alliance For Change (AFC) mobilised a small gathering on Tuesday to protest the immigration policy of United States of America President, Donald Trump, following the detention of popular social media commentator, Melissa “Melly Mel” Atwell.
With shouts of free “Melly Mel!” the joint opposition, during its demonstration at the Square of the Revolution, took aim at the decision to detain Atwell, who, according to reports, will be appearing before a Louisiana judge in June.
While the specific reason for Atwell’s detention remains unclear, the opposition has used this incident to launch attacks against the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).
Critics of the PPP/C government used Tuesday’s demonstration to push this agenda.
Reports are that Atwell has been detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Louisiana in the United States.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.