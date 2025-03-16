‘One Guyana’ iftaar held at the Guyana Embassy in Qatar

THE Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the State of Qatar hosted a memorable ‘One Guyana’ iftaar on Thursday last, under the patronage of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The event aimed to foster unity and celebrate the cultural richness of Guyana while observing the traditions of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ambassador Safraaz Ahmad Shadood, in brief remarks, conveyed Ramadan greetings from President Ali and highlighted the ongoing transformative development in Guyana. He also emphasised the strong sense of unity among Guyanese, which is evident in their dedication to cultural preservation. One of the key aspects of Guyanese culture is the tradition of sharing Iftaar meals with both Muslims and Non-Muslims in communal settings.

The Iftaar gathering, held under the theme ‘togetherness,’ sought to create a wholesome family atmosphere while maintaining the religious sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan. The vibrant event featured a blend of Qatari and Guyanese traditions, including the Middle Eastern festivity of Garangao, which infused the occasion with local Qatari flair. Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including prayers, games, and crafts, creating a lively and inclusive environment.

Guests were treated to a wide selection of Guyanese dishes for the breaking of the fast, including the nostalgic Guyanese ‘School Biscuits’ alongside dates. Sweet treats made by the Queenstown Masjid in Georgetown, as well as delicacies prepared by the Embassy staff and the Guyanese diaspora, added a special touch to the occasion.

The One Guyana Iftaar was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, the diplomatic corps, and members of the Guyanese diaspora, including medical professionals, educators, and students, making it a truly multicultural and meaningful celebration.