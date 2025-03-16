‘Every effort will be made to honour our fallen hero’ – Fire Chief

ON the morning of March 5, 2025, a fire shook Georgetown to its core. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was called into action at Mae’s School, a historical building that flames would soon consume. While firefighters scrambled to control the blaze, one young firefighter paid the ultimate price—losing his life while saving others. The tragic loss of 27-year-old firefighter, Voshuan Manbodh, during this intense mission has left an indelible mark on the hearts of his colleagues as well as the nation.

It was a typical day when the call came through, but, for GFS, it would soon become a day marked by heroism and heartbreak. In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, who has been with the fire service for over three decades, recalled that day, stating, “The fire at Mae’s School should go down on record as one of the most dreadful days in the life of the fire service, and by extension, every firefighter and member of the fire service.”

The fire service was quick to respond, deploying multiple appliances to the scene. Support also came from Banks DIH and Sheriff’s Security, who provided additional water tenders to assist with firefighting efforts.

Yet, the fire was relentless. Coupled with several other unique factors, the flames were particularly challenging. As Fire Chief Wickham stated, “Some of the challenges we faced were the structure itself, the construction material, the level and amount of combustion within the building, and the age of the structure. Other neighbouring buildings were in such close proximity. The fire was also very close to our seawalls, with the wind blowing in from the Atlantic. It was very, very challenging, but we managed, through our experience over the years, to combat and extinguish the fire.”

As the teams battled to prevent the fire from spreading further, disaster struck when firefighter Manbodh and three other colleagues were injured after a portion of a wall and roof collapsed. A few days later, Manbodh succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Further recounting the events of the day, Wickham shared, “Sadly, we had firefighters who were injured on account of firefighting, and that led to us losing one of our firefighters, Voshuan Manbodh. We are very saddened by this fact. We have reached out to his relatives, sending our condolences and support to his family.”

Manbodh’s death is a heart-wrenching reminder of the risks faced by first responders who work tirelessly to protect lives and property. In the aftermath of the tragic fire at Mae’s School, ensuring the well-being of the other injured firefighters—Sub-Officer Ian Burnett, Sub-Officer Dwayne Waldron, and fireman Morrison—has become a priority for the GFS. The emotional and physical toll of losing a colleague while battling an intense blaze cannot be understated. Counselling and psychological support have been made available to firefighters who were on the scene, recognising the mental strain such incidents impose. Additionally, frequent medical evaluations and necessary treatments are being provided to those who sustained injuries during the operation.

The battle to extinguish the fire was a test of physical endurance and a valuable learning opportunity for the GFS. As the Chief Fire Officer noted, “Every fire we go to, we always use the opportunity to learn. There are never two same fires—it might be at the same address, but it will never be the same fire. Each opportunity we have, we learn from them and build on them, so as to make our service better to the people of this nation.”

Despite the immense challenges, the fire was eventually brought under control with no other casualties. The ability to learn and grow from each experience has been a guiding principle within the GFS. With their ongoing commitment to ensuring safety, the service continues to improve its firefighting capabilities through better training and the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment, such as the Bronto Skylifts—devices that have significantly enhanced their firefighting efforts.

In the wake of this tragedy, the GFS has vowed to honour Manbodh’s memory. “Every effort will be made—and is being made—to honour our fallen hero. A firefighter leaves home every day not knowing if they will return whole. We put our lives at risk for people because we are people-oriented. Fireman Manbodh will be honoured—not just today, but for a lifetime,” the Fire Chief said.

In the face of adversity, the GFS continues to forge ahead, ensuring that their heroic efforts are not in vain. With a collective commitment to training, innovation, and above all, public safety, the GFS presses on to protect and serve in memory of their fallen brother and the countless others who risk their lives each day.