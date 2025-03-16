Scores unite in early morning walk demanding justice for Kenesha Vaughn

JUST a few hours after the break of dawn of Saturday, March 15, 2025, scores of people gathered to participate in a solemn walk, calling for justice for the late Kenesha Vaughn.

The 27-year-old mother of one was gunned down on February 22, 2025, allegedly by her partner, businessman Marlan DaSilva, 32, who shot her 12 times with his licensed firearm. The incident took place at the couple’s Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

The walk began at approximately 07:15 hrs from the Georgetown Seawall Bandstand, passing through several key streets before pausing at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Lamaha Street and returning to its starting point. Participants wore red T-shirts emblazoned with Vaughn’s image and the words “Women’s rights are human rights. Break the silence, stop the violence.” Many carried placards bearing messages such as “Justice for Kenesha.”

Among the attendees were the couple’s toddler son, family members, friends, rights activists, and concerned citizens, all united in their demand for justice and systemic change. The atmosphere was one of grief, solidarity, and a collective call for action against domestic violence.

Vaughn was a vibrant young woman and a devoted mother to her three-year-old son. Her life was abruptly ended in a violent incident that shocked the nation.

Police said that on the night of February 22, an argument ensued between Vaughn and DaSilva after she requested he return home from socialising with friends.

According to the police, the confrontation intensified when Da Silva slapped Vaughn, prompting her to grab a knife and advance toward him. Da Silva reportedly pulled out his firearm from his pants waist and discharged several rounds in the victim’s direction, hitting her about the body.

A post-mortem examination revealed she suffered 12 gunshot wounds.

After allegedly riddling his spouse with bullets, Da Silva, who contacted the police, was later arrested. The police responded and transported Vaughn to the Diamond Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police stated that Da Silva was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, Da Silva was arrested and charged with Vaughn’s murder. He appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts on February 25, where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Da Silva, represented by attorneys-at-law Sanjeev Datadin, Latchmie Rahamat, and Everton Singh-Lammy, was remanded to prison, with the case adjourned to March 21, 2025.

Da Silva’s lawyers maintain that he acted in self-defence, claiming that Vaughn was the aggressor.

During the peaceful walk, participants shared memories of Vaughn and expressed their outrage over the prevalence of domestic violence. Many of them emphasised the need for comprehensive measures to protect vulnerable individuals and hold perpetrators accountable.

The early morning walk ended with Vaughn’s parents thanking everyone for their support and urging them to keep their family in their prayers. The grieving parents pledged to continue their advocacy, organising future events to raise awareness and seek justice for their child. Another protest is scheduled for this Friday outside the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts.