GPF must tread path of continuous improvement

-Benn says

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has encouraged members of the Guyana Police Force to continue to improve services continuously as Guyana undergoes massive transformation.

The minister stated this while delivering remarks at the recently held Inspectors and Sergeants Conference.

He said: “You have to tread the path of continuous improvement. The development we are seeing, which we have to assure at the most important times, can only be protected by the security forces.”

Minister Benn added that the Guyana Police Force is at the tip of the spear in assuring that this development is protected.

Speaking directly to the inspectors and sergeants, he indicated that as the leaders in the middle ground who instruct ranks on how to approach danger and how to be respectful to taxpayers, they have to ensure that development is protected, and peace is maintained.

To this end, he said that at this stage it is not the physical aspect, that is buildings and infrastructure, that is truly critical, but it is the improvement of administrative processes and the quality and delivery of services that are critical.

Against this backdrop, he congratulated the Guyana Police Force on the improvements made in relation to the reduction in serious crimes, reduction in road deaths though he noted that there is more room for improvement.

While he noted that there are still some major issues, the minister added that they need to take a look at the statistics in these cases, identify the direction in which these statistics are going, and formulate plans for improvement.

“All of those issues we need to take a hard look at our statistics, we need to identify for each month, each year, period, each quarter, where the direction in which these statistics should be moving, and they should be moving along improvement paths. We need to pay attention to what’s happening,” he said.

Further to this, Benn told the conference that there needs to be more victim support mechanisms in place even as the force needs to become more empathetic, learned and informed.