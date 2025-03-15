Standing firmly against aggression

THE recent incursion of a Venezuelan naval vessel into Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is a blatant act of aggression that cannot be ignored.

The international community, led by the United States, has rightly condemned this violation of Guyana’s sovereignty.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, has made it clear that the United States will stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Guyana in defence of its territorial integrity.

This act of provocation, involving the Venezuelan vessel ABV Guaiqueiri PO-11-IMO 469552, is not just an isolated event—it is part of a disturbing pattern of escalation from Venezuela.

By coming within 700 metres of the FPSO PROSPERITY, a vessel operating legally under a Guyanese-issued license, and making aggressive and unfounded territorial claims, Venezuela has demonstrated its willingness to undermine international law and regional stability.

The response from Guyana, CARICOM, the Organization of American States (OAS), the United States, France, and other global partners has been swift and resolute.

Ambassador Theriot’s unequivocal statement underscores the broad consensus against Venezuela’s attempts to bully a smaller nation into submission. “We support Guyana one hundred percent against this aggression; that’s unacceptable, and we won’t allow Venezuela to threaten Guyana’s territory and sovereignty,” she stated.

The matter has now reached the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where Guyana has requested provisional measures to prevent Venezuela from conducting any electoral activities in the Essequibo region. This move is not just about defending a territorial claim; it is about upholding the principles of international law and protecting the people of Essequibo from unlawful interference.

It is imperative that the world continues to hold Venezuela accountable for its actions. Diplomatic pressure must be sustained, and regional stability must be preserved. Guyana’s sovereignty is not up for negotiation, and any attempt to undermine it must be met with unified and unwavering resistance.

The time for empty rhetoric is over. It is now up to the international community to match words with action and ensure that Venezuela respects the borders and sovereignty of its neighbor. Guyana must not—and will not—stand alone in this fight.