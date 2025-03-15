Everest Cricket Club bursts with colour, unity in grand Phagwah celebration

Celebrating Holi with colour, dance, music, and unity at Everest Cricket Club (Japheth Savory photos)PEOPLE from diverse cultural backgrounds gathered at the Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown on Friday to celebrate Phagwah, also known as Holi.

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha hosted the grand event, bringing individuals together through a cherished tradition that transcends religious and cultural boundaries.

The atmosphere was electric, with guests spraying one another with coloured powders and water.

Energetic classical music dominated the venue, blending beautifully with the merriment of the celebration. Traditional displays by local artistes featured vibrant dances and songs, as delicious Indian sweets from food vendors also accompanied the cultural event.

Added to the festive atmosphere were spirited performances by a guest dance troupe from Rajasthan, India. Friends and families joined in the celebration, laughing and dancing with each other, totally swept up in the mood of camaraderie and celebration.

In her address to the energetic crowd, President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sahba and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud reflected on the importance of Holi.

“Holi reverberates with a very powerful, positive message of the triumph of good over evil,” she remarked.

Dr Persaud explained that Holi’s coloured powders convey a deeper message about equality and unity. “By covering our faces with these colours, we become unrecognisable by the end of the evening—a reminder that, in the eyes of God, we are all equal. We should see each other equally in the world we live in today…”

She described the festival as a celebration of love, unity, fraternity, and all things good and wholesome.

The festival, commemorating the advent of spring, is based on Hindu tradition but has been embraced by the overall Guyanese population as a national festival. Holi at the Everest Cricket Club was proof of the enduring spirit of unity and cultural pride that defines Guyana.