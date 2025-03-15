News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Everest Cricket Club bursts with colour, unity in grand Phagwah celebration
Celebrating Holi with colour, dance, music, and unity at Everest Cricket Club (Japheth Savory photos)
Celebrating Holi with colour, dance, music, and unity at Everest Cricket Club (Japheth Savory photos)

Celebrating Holi with colour, dance, music, and unity at Everest Cricket Club (Japheth Savory photos)PEOPLE from diverse cultural backgrounds gathered at the Everest Cricket Club in Georgetown on Friday to celebrate Phagwah, also known as Holi.

Celebrating Holi with colour, dance, music, and unity at Everest Cricket Club (Japheth Savory photos)

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha hosted the grand event, bringing individuals together through a cherished tradition that transcends religious and cultural boundaries.

The atmosphere was electric, with guests spraying one another with coloured powders and water.

Energetic classical music dominated the venue, blending beautifully with the merriment of the celebration. Traditional displays by local artistes featured vibrant dances and songs, as delicious Indian sweets from food vendors also accompanied the cultural event.

Celebrating Holi with colour, dance, music, and unity at Everest Cricket Club (Japheth Savory photos)

Added to the festive atmosphere were spirited performances by a guest dance troupe from Rajasthan, India. Friends and families joined in the celebration, laughing and dancing with each other, totally swept up in the mood of camaraderie and celebration.

In her address to the energetic crowd, President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sahba and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud reflected on the importance of Holi.

“Holi reverberates with a very powerful, positive message of the triumph of good over evil,” she remarked.

Celebrating Holi with colour, dance, music, and unity at Everest Cricket Club (Japheth Savory photos)

Dr Persaud explained that Holi’s coloured powders convey a deeper message about equality and unity. “By covering our faces with these colours, we become unrecognisable by the end of the evening—a reminder that, in the eyes of God, we are all equal. We should see each other equally in the world we live in today…”
She described the festival as a celebration of love, unity, fraternity, and all things good and wholesome.

Celebrating Holi with colour, dance, music, and unity at Everest Cricket Club (Japheth Savory photos)

The festival, commemorating the advent of spring, is based on Hindu tradition but has been embraced by the overall Guyanese population as a national festival. Holi at the Everest Cricket Club was proof of the enduring spirit of unity and cultural pride that defines Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.