Celebrations such as Phagwah vital to nation’s social fabric – PM

– -highlights unity in embracing all religions, cultures

THE celebration of Holi, locally known as Phagwah, turned the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) into a vibrant kaleidoscope of colours on Friday, as scores of people gathered to revel in the festival of colours.

The historic cricket venue was transformed into a lively canvas of powdered hues, music and rhythm, embodying the spirit of joy, unity, and cultural pride.

During his address to the huge crowd, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips reflected on the deep cultural significance of Holi in Guyana.

“Holi came to Guyana with our indentured ancestors from India, and over time, it has become a national festival. It signifies the beginning of spring, and the symbolism of it all talks about love, unity, renewal, new beginnings for all of us.” he remarked.

Against the background of classical Indian drumming and infectious chutney and Bollywood beats, celebrants—young and old—flung pink, yellow, blue, green, and purple powders into the air, showering the scene with a rainbow of colours and camaraderie.

As Prime Minister Phillips spoke of the government’s commitment to embracing all religious and cultural celebrations, he also noted the importance of national unity.

He said: “Holi is one of the festivals we lean on as a government to ensure and embrace the idea of ‘One Guyana’ as we develop our nation and bring improvements to all the people of Guyana through the celebration of all religious and cultural activities.”

Whether it is Holi, Eid, or Easter, he emphasised that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government recognises all these celebrations as essential to the nation’s social fabric. He expressed hope that Phagwah would continue to foster unity among the people.

Adding to the electric atmosphere was an electric performance by a visiting dance troupe from Rajasthan, India. Wearing flowing, elaborate,patterned garments, the dancers amazed the audience with their energetic routines, blending the new and the old.

“We are thankful for their vibrant and energetic performances, alongside our talented local performers who have benefitted from cultural exchanges between Guyana and the Indian government,” PM Phillips added, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, echoed the sentiment of cultural harmony, emphasising Guyana’s strength in diversity. “This is a country that celebrates each other’s traditions, and that unity in diversity makes Guyanese stronger,” she said.

As she looked out at the sea of colourful faces, Miller expressed her admiration for the enthusiastic way in which Guyanese embrace Holi, making it a shared national celebration.

“I wish you a vibrant, harmonious and joyous Phagwah. May today’s celebration reminds [sic] us of the beauty, diversity and the power of unity,” the diplomat added. Members of the King’s Foundation—a United Kingdom-based charity—also attended the festivities.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. Amit Telang, emphasised that Holi is not limited to any one community but carries a deeper, universal significance.

Dr. Telang noted, “Both in India and Guyana, we have multi-religious, multi-ethnic societies, so Holi is an occasion where all of us come together and celebrate… [Holi] is a true celebration of the spirit of life. It is a celebration of those bright colours, which is an indication of happiness, forgetting our differences, and coming together to join hands.”

He expressed hope that the strong friendship between India and Guyana continues to flourish, and that together, “we can help make the world” a place where everyone has the opportunity to flourish.

The spirit of Phagwah was not just in the colours, however, but also in the infectious laughing, the splashy water fights, and the sharing of traditional delicacies like gujiya, thandai and masala chai.

Families and friends danced with each other, showering themselves in powder, symbolising the breaking down of barriers and celebration of friendship and love.

“It’s not just a Hindu festival; it’s a Guyanese festival,” said Ravi, a reveller who has been attending Phagwah celebrations almost every year. “It’s about togetherness, about letting go of negativity and embracing positivity. Today, we are all one, no matter our background.”

“Another celebrant, Melissa, said: “Holi is about embracing love, spreading positivity, and celebrating togetherness. It’s a time to let go of everything and just enjoy the moment with everyone, no matter their background.”

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, his cabinet ministers, and members of the diplomatic corps, with great enthusiasm, participated in the Holi festivities, dipping into clouds of colourful powders and laughter.

The atmosphere continued to be heavy with laughter and music, a reflection of the ability of Holi to unite people.

With their clothes coloured and spirits high, individuals left the GCC with one conclusion—Holi is not only the festival of colours but the festival of life.

Friday’s event was hosted by the High Commission of India in Guyana in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.