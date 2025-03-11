Lima Sands residents to benefit from water treatment solutions

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has announced upcoming works to improve the water quality in Lima Sands, Region Two, under the Coastal Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme.

According to a press release from GWI, this initiative is a testament to GWI’s continued efforts to enhance water access and quality for communities nationwide.

The Government of Guyana has been making tremendous investments to ensure that Guyana has 90 per cent access to treated water by the end of 2025.

So far, significant work has been undertaken to build seven new large water treatment plants and 18 small water treatment plants and upgrade 12 existing plants at $40 billion. This is intended to improve water quality, continuity of service, and level of service in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six.

Residents have recently raised concerns about discoloured water in the area. This issue is primarily due to the naturally high iron content in the A-Sands aquifer, which supplies the community, GWI said, adding that while the water remains safe, the concerns are acknowledged and working is ongoing to implement a solution to ensure cleaner and clearer water for all residents.

As part of this initiative, a small in-line filtration system will be installed in Lima Sands by August 2025.

This system will effectively treat the water, bringing it to World Health Organization (WHO) standards and significantly improving quality and clarity. A contractor has already been awarded the contract to install a small water treatment plant intended to benefit the residents of Lima Sands and surrounding communities.

“GWI understands the challenges residents face and appeals for their patience and understanding as we work diligently to put this new facility in place. We assure the public that improving water quality remains a top priority, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the most efficient and sustainable solution.

“Residents are encouraged to stay connected with GWI through our official communication channels for further updates and information,” the company said.