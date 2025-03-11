Firefighters injured during Mae’s school inferno recovering

FIRE Chief Gregory Wickham on Monday visited Sub-Officer Ian Burnett and Fireman Jouner Morrison, two firefighters who were injured during the Mae’s Schools Fire last Wednesday.

Fireman Morrison underwent several tests, including blood work, X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans at the Georgetown Public Hospital, with all results cleared, showing no complications. However, Sub-Officer Burnett, who sustained a fractured hand, will continue receiving medical treatment and support from the Guyana Fire Service.

Emergency Medical Technicians will provide daily check-ups on both officers to ensure their recovery and well-being.

Meanwhile, an official investigation will be conducted into the tragic passing of Fireman Voshaun Manbodh, who succumbed to injuries he sustained while battling the massive blaze.

Manbodh was among four firemen who sustained injuries when portions of the roof and a wall collapsed.

The 27-year-old suffered fractures to his neck, which caused impaired motor function.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Fire Service have since pledged support to the young firefighter’s family.