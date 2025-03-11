ERC clarifies misinformation about delegation to UN Forum

The following is the full text of a statement from the ERC:

“THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has noted the article in the Stabroek News on March 2, 2025, titled “African Cultural Groups object to the ERC’s proposed delegation to this forum,” which grossly attempts to misinform and mislead the public.

As such, the Commission seeks to clarify and highlight the verifiable facts surrounding the ERC’s representation at the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent in 2024 and 2025.

The current Commission comprises 10 Commissioners, each of whom were nominated and elected by the constituency they represent. This had made way for a multi-ethnic composition of the ERC.

The Commissioners meet monthly at their Statutory Meetings and as the need arises, to deliberate and make decisions on matters relevant to the ERC.

In 2024, Commissioner Deon Dick (Ras Khafra) tabled the topic of ERC’s participation in the 3rd UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent 2024 (UN-PFPAD), at the ERC’s January 2024 Statutory Meeting.

Commissioners discussed the importance of the UNPFPAD, and agreed that the ERC should have a presence at the UN Forum in April 2024. The Commissioners identified and unanimously decided that three Commissioners would attend the April 2024 forum. These Commissioners were: Deon Dick (Ras Khafra), Neaz Subhan, and Ashton Simon.

Notably, the minutes of that meeting reflect no dissenting voices among the 10 Commissioners present when the unanimous decision was taken.

Following the decision, the ERC supported the Commissioners with the UN registration process, travel logistics such as Schengen visa applications, etc. During the preparation stage, the Commission was informed of the UN 23rd Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UN-PFII) in 2024. As a result, Commissioner Ashton Simon was shifted from the PFPAD delegation with the intention for him to attend the UN-PFII.

However, due to registration challenges, Commissioner Simon was ultimately unable to attend.

The ERC continued to support Commissioner Ras Khafra and Commissioner Subhan through their preparation, and arranged their travel to Suriname to obtain their Schengen visas to attend the UN-PFPAD in Geneva, Switzerland.

Upon receiving their visas and other logistical support, the Commissioners were set to form part of the Guyana delegation to the UN-PFPAD. Subsequently, Commissioner Ras Khafra’s application for sponsorship from the UN-PFPAD to represent his civil society organisation, the Guyana Rastafarian Council, was approved by the UN.

Commissioner Ras Khafra then chose to accept the sponsorship to attend the UN-PFPAD as a representative of the Guyana Rastafarian Council, thereby foregoing his representation of the ERC. While Commissioner Khafra was, by his choice, not stated on paper as part of the Guyana delegation, he still maintained the same relationship with the team.

Commissioner Subhan, as a result, was the lone Commissioner ‘on paper’ representing the ERC, as Commissioner Khafra opted for the UN sponsorship at short notice, representing the Guyana Rastafarian Council. It is important to note that Commissioner Subhan, who is serving his second term on the ERC, was deemed by the Commission as competently versed in the work of the ERC.

Importantly, there were no objections to his participation in the UN-PFPAD 2024 from within the ERC. However, Commissioner Subhan faced several vile public and direct verbal attacks regarding his attendance at the forum.

Further, the Letter to the Editor published in the Stabroek News falsely claims that the ERC sent a delegation of 6 indigenous Guyanese to the 23rd Session of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (PFII 2024). This is completely inaccurate, as the ERC had no representative at the PFII conference in 2024.

In addition, the letter to the editor claims that Commissioner Ashton Simon was identified as the “torchbearer” for the PFPAD slated for April 2025. Once again, this is inaccurate.

The Commission, at its January 2025 Statutory Meeting, deliberated and decided that Commissioners Norris Witter and Ashton Simon would represent the ERC at the upcoming forum. The Commissioners also agreed to have a rotational system to ensure all Commissioners have the opportunity to represent the ERC at international levels.

Commissioners Norris Witter and Ashton Simon, who have previously served in the life of the Commission, are well-qualified to represent the work of the Commission in addressing matters related to persons of African descent.

Therefore, the ERC urges all signatories of the said letter to the editor to familiarize themselves with the facts of the matter before spreading misinformation in an attempt to smear the name of the Commission and cause division between the various ethnic groups in our country.

“The ERC stands committed to promoting harmony and good relations among all citizens of Guyana and encourages all to join with us in our efforts.”