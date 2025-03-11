Guyana pledges support for new OAS Secretary-General, Suriname’s Albert Ramdin

GUYANA has pledged its unwavering support to Surinamese Foreign Affairs Minister Albert Ramdin, who was on Monday elected the new the Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Guyana’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd signalled Guyana’s “full commitment and support” for Ramdin as he takes on the new portfolio.

“We welcome that you, a son of the Caribbean and South America and former Assistant Secretary-General, have ascended to this high office,” Todd said in joining several other Caribbean and South American diplomats who supported Monday’s elections in Washington, D.C.

Ramdin was elected by acclamation as OAS Secretary-General for 2025 to 2030. He is the first Caribbean Community (CARICOM) native to assume the post, and replaces Uruguayan diplomat Luis Almagro.

Todd also noted that the OAS remains a critical fixture in the hemisphere, and even a key partner to Guyana, as the country continues to navigate the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

“The OAS represents one tool at our disposal to engender discussion and collective action. We must remain committed, nimble, agile and innovative to deliver on the blueprint set out in the charter,” Minister Todd said.

“I am aware that the Organistion faces many challenges, financial and structural, that will require difficult conversations and urgent guidance and attention. I’m also aware that you, Secretary-General elect Albert Ramdin, will require the unstinting support of Member States if you are to be successful in your tenure. I offer you Guyana’s full commitment and support,” he added.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud, who described Ramdin’s election as “a proud and historic moment for the Caribbean”, said in a congratulatory message, “Guyana looks forward to working closely with you in upholding the principles of the OAS Charter, and in ensuring the stability and prosperity of our hemisphere. Best wishes for a successful tenure, and an impactful leadership of the organisation.”

Meanwhile, Ramdin expressed gratitude to the regional bloc, highlighting the unwavering support he received during his journey in assuming the new role.

“The Caribbean Community has proven to be united and well-organised, enabling us to assume this leadership at the highest level of the Organisation of American States,” the Surinamese official said.