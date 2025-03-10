Women integral to process of national development

– actively involved in every sector of Guyana, Minister McCoy says

IN observance of International Women’s Day, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) hosted a ‘sip-and-paint’ event to honour women in the workplace.

According to a Facebook post, the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, in his address to the women gathered, emphasised the significance of the occasion, highlighting the invaluable contributions of women to the nation and the ongoing efforts to promote gender equality.

He noted that women are integral to shaping the social, economic, and cultural fabric of the country. Their increasing prominence in various sectors reflects their resilience, leadership, and role in driving national progress.

Additionally, Minister McCoy emphasised the strong commitment of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration to advancing women’s rights and creating more opportunities for their development.

He noted, too, that key policies and programmes have been implemented to support women’s economic independence, social protection, and leadership opportunities.

Notably, the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) offers skills training and entrepreneurship support. Housing initiatives focus on aiding single-parent households with access to safe living conditions. Legislative reforms are also enhancing protections against gender-based violence and workplace discrimination, promoting women’s full participation in society.

The post said that as Guyana joined the global observance of International Women’s Day, the government remains committed to fostering an inclusive society where women have the resources, opportunities, and support needed to succeed—reinforcing their critical role in shaping the country’s future.