Guyanese author releases second book

“SUBMISSION, The Key to Transformation” is a thought-provoking book written by talented Guyanese author, dance director and public relations officer, Alicia Martin.

The book contains three chapters: Anatomy of Submission; The Cyclical Nature of Life and Living and Staying Transformed – each offering a wide range of knowledge, experience and insights that guide and edify readers as they continue their journey on the path of life, pursuing purpose and transformation through Jesus Christ.

Alicia’s first book, “Slay in Purity,” was released in 2021.

With a passion for ministry, youth and helping persons to find and fulfill their GOD-given purposes, the author and director/founder of Royalty Dance Ministries, said that writing is something that she knew.

“Writing has become one of my newest passions. It’s not something that I was so much open to in terms of writing articles and those kinds of things. But when God would have led me to write the first book, Slay in Purity, it became, I should say, another thing that I really, really do love doing,” Alicia told this publication in a recent interview.

In her latest book, Alicia delves into areas that will aid in igniting the flames of “perseverance, willpower, and wisdom necessary for submissive living, in accordance with divine guidance”.

According to Alicia, her writing has been led by God. She said it is a book that has been placed in her heart, not only for the Christian community but for persons everywhere.

The 30-year-old explained to the Guyana Chronicle that the book is heavy, not in terms of weight but content. She stated, “I know submission is a very important topic and it is something as well that can be challenging. Not everyone is open to submission, and, when we think about submission, we’re definitely talking about giving up your will for the will of something else or someone else. And in the case of Submission, The Key to Transformation, it speaks about giving up your will for the will of God, for God’s will to be manifested in your life.”

She shared that it is her hope and prayer that the book encourages all who read it, to live a life that is fully submitted and surrendered to the will of God.

The author said: “I really want to encourage persons to submit everything to God, even those things that they would have listed on their vision board, to submit it all to God and allow His will to be manifested in their lives.”

This book can be bought on Amazon Kindle. It can also be found at the University of Success at the Giftland Mall, and the Bible Society of Guyana. (Faith Greene)