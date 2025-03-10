Essequibo Coast mandirs unite for Dharmic Sabha Chowtaal Samelan

MANDIRS from across Region Two gathered on Sunday to participate in the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) Essequibo Coast Praant’s Annual Chowtaal Samelan, held at the Badrinaath Ashram in Spring Garden.

The event featured vibrant Chowtaal singing by members of the various mandirs, heralding the arrival of Phagwah, the festival of colours.

Among the distinguished guests was Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, who expressed her joy in being part of the programme. She commended the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Essequibo Praant for organising the event and extended her best wishes to the Hindu community for the Phagwah celebrations.

President of the Essequibo Coast Praant, Pandit Kaydar, shared that the Sabha was pleased to collaborate with the Badrinaath Ashram to host the Chowtaal Samelan. He highlighted the deep cultural significance of Chowtaal singing, a tradition passed down from Indian ancestors and widely practised during the Holi season.

Pandit Kaydar also emphasised that Phagwah symbolises the triumph of good over evil, fostering love, unity, and togetherness. He extended warm wishes to the Hindu community for a joyful and meaningful celebration.

At the end of the programme, persons socialised and exchanged Phagwah wishes.