Special permission granted for T&T bound ultralight aircraft to enter Guyana’s airspace

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Sunday announced that it had granted special authorization to Gyri Koeln SA, a private aviation company based in Costa Rica, permitting a fleet of three ultralight aircraft to traverse Guyanese airspace as part of their journey from Suriname to their ultimate destination in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to a GCAA press release, the trio of nimble, lightweight planes commenced their voyage on March 8, 2025, departing from Suriname at precisely 13:29 hours Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which equates to 09:29hrs local time in Guyana.

“Following a three-hour flight, the ultralights made a successful landing at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport in Guyana at 16:29 hours UTC, or 12:29 PM according to Guyana Time. After a brief overnight layover, the aircraft once again ascended into the skies on the morning of Sunday, March 9, 2025, taking off from the airport at 10:54 AM local time (14:54 hours UTC) to embark upon the final stretch of their aerial odyssey, flying in formation, to Trinidad and Tobago.

“This passage through Guyana’s sovereign airspace was made possible through the express consent and authorisation of the GCAA, the governing body charged with regulating and overseeing all aerial navigation and aviation operations within the nation’s airspace.

“The GCAA meticulously reviewed the flight plans, aircraft specifications, and credentials of the pilots before granting the necessary approvals, ensuring full compliance with all relevant safety protocols and international aviation standards,” the release said.

It added that this transit agreement underscores Guyana’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation and facilitating the smooth flow of civilian air traffic, while simultaneously upholding the integrity of its borders and national security interests.