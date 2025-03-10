Dr. Vindhya Persaud highlights culture, unity, women’s rights at Dharmic Sabha’s Phagwah event

SUPPORT from the crowd continued even as light rain fell during Saturday evening’s Rang Rasiya, held ahead of the 2025 Phagwah celebrations.

Hosted at the Dharmic Rama Krishna School, next door to Giftland Mall, the event saw hundreds turning up to experience captivating dances, music, and the accompanying food festival.

The keynote speaker of the event, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud, underscored the significance of tradition, family, and gender equality.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, Dr. Persaud emphasised the Sabha’s commitment to preserving traditions, noting that for over five decades, events like Rang Rasiya have remained a staple of the Phagwah calendar.

Rang Rasiya is just part of the Sabha’s calendar of events and will continue with a number of other activities leading up to Phagwah 2025. The evening featured a lineup of vibrant Phagwah dances, seasonal songs, and a fashion show by children. Students of the Dharmic Rama Krishna School also presented a theatrical performance reenacting the story of Prahlada—the triumph of good over evil.

This year’s event coincided with International Women’s Day, a moment Dr. Persaud described as an opportunity to recognise and reflect on the contributions of women.

Among the highlights of the evening was a play written and directed by Minister Persaud that highlighted the contributions of various women throughout history.

She stated, “Because today is International Women’s Day, there is a special play that is dedicated to that. So this evening is quite an interesting evening—an evening that is very family-oriented.”

Beyond performances, attendees indulged in an extensive food festival featuring a variety of traditional Indian dishes, sweets, and the beloved seven curry. “It’s about keeping tradition and culture alive, and keeping it in the form that we want it to be,” Dr. Persaud stressed, noting that the alcohol-free nature of the event ensures a wholesome, family-friendly atmosphere.

In her address to attendees, she extended the conversation beyond celebration, speaking on the importance of gender equality and the fight against gender-based violence. “As we celebrate and salute women, we must also remember that many women continue to experience the horrors of violence and abuse,” she stated, urging the public to report cases rather than dismiss them.

Reflecting on the deeper essence of Phagwah, Minister Persaud spoke of its spiritual and agricultural significance. “Holi or Phagwah brings us together like this every year, celebrating not only the season of spring, but the deeper messages, the profound spiritual significance—that we must always be connected to the Almighty,” she said.

Dr. Persaud invited the public to continue the celebrations at the upcoming Holi Utsav at Everest gound on March 14, where a Rajasthani troupe from India will perform alongside local artists. “Holi is a time for celebration, a time for joy, a time for prayer, and a time for unity, fraternity, and love,” she concluded. (Shanaiya Harding)