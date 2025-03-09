Mothers praise newborn cash grant initiative as much-needed support for families

MOTHERS across Guyana have expressed gratitude for the newly-launched Newborn Cash Grant, a government initiative aimed at promoting child welfare.

The initiative, which was officially launched by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday, offers a one-off $100,000 cash grant to every child born to a Guyanese mother on or after January 1, 2025.

The launch, which took place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), saw the presence of over 500 mothers, many of whom received the grant alongside essential baby supplies, compliments of First Lady Arya Ali, and their children’s birth certificates.



Sheena Collins, a mother of two, was among those who spoke highly of the initiative. She delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries and shared her gratitude.

“Today, I would like to say thank you. I would like to say thank you to President Irfaan Ali. It is our prayer that we continue to see more wonderful initiatives like this in our country, so that our citizens can experience betterment,” Collins said, expressing the collective hope of many mothers.



The initiative has been hailed by many mothers as a game-changer.

One mother spoke of the relief the grant will bring to families. “Most of the mothers are feeling very happy. It is a great initiative, and thank you to the government.”

Mothers were also quick to recognise that the grant was part of a larger effort by the government to ensure the well-being of children. “It is a helping situation for all mothers. I find it helpful,” said another beneficiary.



The initiative is aligned with the government’s broader commitment to enhancing social support programmes for citizens, including cash grants for schoolchildren, Guyanese citizens aged 18 and over, and those with disabilities. “I am feeling very proud and happy because, in my time, we didn’t have this. I know the mothers of today have received blessings from God. I do hope that the mothers take the vouchers and spend them on their children,” another mother stated.

This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s determination to create a society where all individuals have equal access to resources, regardless of their economic standing.

For many mothers, the cash grant represents a great financial support. Another beneficiary said, “I am feeling very proud of this baby cash grant to buy things to eat. I am very grateful for it.” Similarly, another mother expressed, “It would be a great help to me in buying baby stuff because I’m not working right now. This is my second baby, and I would like to thank the government for the cash grant. I am very grateful.”



For many mothers, this new initiative is seen as a lifeline. “It will help me a lot to buy baby pam pers, milk and wipes,” shared a young mother who attended the event.

Another recipient echoed similar sentiments, stating, “I want to thank President Irfaan Ali for this grant. It is something very nice that he is doing. I pray that the Heavenly Father blesses him in all ways so that he can continue the work he is doing. The cash grant will help me get supplies for my baby. So, I just want to say again, thank you very much.”

For some mothers, the cash grant represents more than just a financial boost.

“I am thankful for it because it is going to be a start for the baby, especially now that I am not working. I do breastfeed, but formula is needed as well, and diapers. It is going to come in handy for everything needed,” one of the many mothers stated.



In addition, another mother briefly stated that she too was grateful for the cash grant.

A father expressed his gratitude to the government for the initiative, highlighting that it will provide significant support to middle-class families. He said, “It will be a great help because every day the cost of living is going up.”

The initiative was introduced as part of the $1.382 trillion 2025 National Budget, and the government has pledged to allocate $1.3 billion annually to sustain the programme.

Over 17,000 births are expected in Guyana this year, and the government has declared its commitment to providing every newborn with the grant. The Newborn Cash Grant initiative is a welcome addition to Guyana’s growing social support network.