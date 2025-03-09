IMF supports govt’s efforts to upgrade human resources, foster growth

THE government’s initiatives to promote inclusive growth, economic diversification, and address labour shortages and skill gaps through vocational training and education are receiving support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Staff supports the authorities’ efforts to foster inclusive growth, economic diversification, and upgrading of labour skills. Addressing labour shortages and skill mismatches through training and vocational education is key to supporting the ongoing economic expansion and increasing women participation in the labour markets,” the IMF’s 2025 Article IV Mission noted in its concluding statement released on Friday.

It also commended the government for the reforms and investments to boost productivity, trade connectivity, and export diversification, including through high value-added products in agriculture and manufacturing.

It’s worth noting that President Dr. Irfaan Ali highlighted last year that investors are increasingly focused on Guyana’s manufacturing and agro-processing sectors, driven by their rapid growth and the government’s efforts to position the country as a food hub and a key exporter of value-added products. In addressing labour shortages, the Ministry of Labour has rolled out a series of programmes designed to bridge the skills gap and ensure that the workforce is equipped to meet the demands of a modern economy.

Just last week, the ministry introduced the Skills Connect app—an innovative digital platform aimed at bridging the employment gap and improving job access for blue-collar workers across Guyana. To date, the ministry has helped over 12,000 citizens acquire modern, workforce-ready skills. Since assuming office in 2020, the Ali-led administration has been on the path to positioning Guyana as a hub of innovation and productivity.

In fact, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) has recorded a massive increase in the number of women who would have applied for non-traditional areas of training in 2024.

But this is not all, the government has continued to actively engage the youths, opening doors for them in all areas to ensure that the future of tomorrow is well equipped to lead Guyana.

On Friday last, Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton highlighted Guyana’s rapidly changing labour landscape to youths at the University of Guyana (UG)’s two-day annual Open Day and Job Fair at the Turkeyen Campus. He encouraged students to pay attention to the needs of the rapidly developing country.

EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES

Education for all Guyanese, regardless of their location or background, is within reach under the current administration, particularly with the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme.

Since its launch in 2021, GOAL has provided fully-funded scholarships to 29,785 individuals, advancing the government’s commitment to equipping the nation’s workforce with the qualifications and skills needed to support Guyana’s growing economy. Originally, the programme aimed to award 20,000 scholarships, surpassing its initial target and further reflecting the government’s dedication to accessible education for all. Notably, the impact of the Get Ready for Opportunity to Work (G.R.O.W) programme being offered by GOAL has been significant.

The GROW programme was introduced as a second chance for Guyanese who were not able to complete their secondary education or obtained less than five passes at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and the General Certificate of Education (GCE) to matriculate to tertiary education.

A total of 1,043 individuals were awarded scholarships to pursue the BFP, and 80 per cent of those who completed the GED, BFP, and SCQF programmes have successfully matriculated into universities.