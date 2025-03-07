Guyana stresses global collaboration for targeted climate solutions

–PM Phillips tells World Sustainable Development Summit

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips called for strengthened global partnerships to combat climate change and accelerate sustainable development during his address at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2025.

Speaking on the summit’s theme, “Partnerships for Accelerating Sustainable Development and Climate Solutions”, Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the urgency of collective action, stating: “The global challenges we face—including climate change, biodiversity loss, energy security, and economic inequities—demand collective and transformative partnerships in order to be effectively addressed.”

The summit is being hosted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in New Delhi, India.

During his speech, the prime minister emphasised that sustainability is not a solitary pursuit, but requires broad-based collaboration across governments, businesses, and communities.

Phillips said: “Leaders must be catalysts for change; driving policies that foster innovation, investments, and inclusive growth. Equally, societies must embrace a sustainability culture, ensuring that individuals, businesses, and communities actively participate in the transformation of our economies towards greener, low-carbon futures.”

He called for greater equity in climate solutions, stressing that developing nations, which contribute the least to climate change but suffer the most, must have access to the necessary resources to ensure a just and sustainable transition.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

The Prime Minister cited Guyana’s Low- Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 as a pioneering framework for balancing economic growth with environmental protection.

He added that the updated LCDS 2030 has advanced climate finance, fossil fuel policy, and forest conservation incentives, reinforcing Guyana’s global leadership in forest climate services.

Phillips highlighted Guyana’s leadership in climate finance innovation, noting its issuance of jurisdictional carbon credits under ART-TREES, and participation in the UN’s CORSIA aviation emissions reduction programme.

Through the Guyana-Norway Agreement, the country secured US$227 million for forest conservation and climate mitigation, while its pioneering role in issuing jurisdictional carbon credits set a global precedent for valuing standing forests as critical carbon sinks.

Prime Minister Phillips discussed energy transformation and renewable energy, reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to clean- energy expansion.

He cited advancements in solar, wind, and the Gas-to-Energy project: “By 2030, even as energy demand is expected to increase five-fold, greenhouse gas emissions will remain stable or decline, ensuring that growth does not come at the expense of environmental sustainability,” he said.

He announced that solar energy capacity has grown by 173% since 2020, with the Guyana Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic programme (GUYSOL) set to launch the largest utility-scale solar plants in 2025, marking a significant step towards a clean- energy future.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of digital transformation in advancing sustainability, stating, “In addition to renewable energy expansion, digital transformation plays a key role in Guyana’s sustainable development strategy. Investments in e-government services, smart infrastructure, and climate monitoring technologies are enhancing efficiency and reducing emissions across sectors.”

Prime Minister Phillips also addressed the need for strengthened partnerships, emphasising the importance of cooperation and private sector engagement in driving climate resilience and sustainability efforts forward.

“No country can tackle the climate crisis alone. South-South cooperation, where developing nations collaborate on shared challenges, is critical to advancing sustainability solutions. Developing nations must leverage regional strengths, share localised solutions, and build resilience together.”

He commended the India-Guyana partnership, which has been instrumental in renewable energy cooperation, trade, and technology transfer, noting: “Guyana is proud to have successfully collaborated with India in renewable energy, technology transfer, and capacity building, with plans to expand efforts in solar, biofuels, and climate adaptation.”

He also praised TERI’s contribution to rural electrification and low-carbon development in Guyana, highlighting projects such as the Solar Home Energy Systems, which have brought clean energy to over 250 remote communities, benefiting over 135,000 people.

The Prime Minister urged countries to embrace bold action and innovation in tackling climate challenges.

“There is a clear pathway ahead, and though it is not without its challenges, this pathway leads us to an end result that can sustain our planet while allowing future generations prosperity,” he said, adding: “But we cannot achieve this reality without unity, leadership, and innovation.”

Reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to playing its part, he called for new collaborations, strengthened commitments, and a legacy of sustainability for future generations.