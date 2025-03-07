Guyana seeks ICJ’s intervention to stop Venezuela’s electoral plans for Essequibo

GUYANA on Thursday filed a request for provisional measures with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to ensure that Venezuela refrains from conducting any electoral activities in the Essequibo region.

According to a statement from Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana informed the Court that the planned Venezuelan elections are scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025, and would inevitably be preceded by preparatory acts, including acts within Guyana’s Essequibo region, affecting the Guyanese population and Guyana’s sovereignty over its territory.

“Therefore, in order to preserve its rights, Guyana is requesting that the Court orders Venezuela to refrain from any acts within or affecting its sovereign territory, including the Essequibo region,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Guyana has argued that Venezuela’s actions “flagrantly violates” the ICJ’s December 1 decision, which stated that pending a final decision in the ongoing border controversy case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in controversy, whereby the Co-operative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area.

This is the second time Guyana has sought provisional measures from the Court.

“Guyana further requested the Court to convene hearings on its request as soon as possible, to enable such provisional measures as might be indicated by the Court to be issued before serious and irremediable prejudice to Guyana’s rights occurs,” the ministry said.

Recently, a Venezuelan naval vessel, the ABV Guaiqueiri PO-11-IMO 469552, entered Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone on March 1, 2025, coming dangerously close — approximately 700 meters—to the FPSO PROSPERITY, which was operating lawfully under a licence issued by Guyana.

The Venezuelan vessel made threatening radio communications, falsely claiming that the FPSO PROSPERITY was operating in Venezuela’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

It then proceeded southwest, repeating the same aggressive message to other FPSOs operating in the region.

“This latest action by the Government of Venezuela has done nothing but pose a threat to the peace, good order, and security of the sovereign territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the stability of the Latin American and Caribbean region,” Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier this week.

The ministry further noted that just months prior, Venezuela completed a controversial bridge connecting its mainland to the Ankoko Island.

Back in December 2024, Guyana submitted its final written brief to the ICJ on the border matter.

The submission, titled “Guyana’s Reply to Venezuela’s Counter-Memorial”, was personally delivered to the Court by Guyana’s Ambassador to Brussels Sasenarine Singh, marking a critical step in the case that has been ongoing for over six years.

After Guyana’s submission, Venezuela will have the opportunity to file its rejoinder by August 2025, responding to Guyana’s reply. Once both sides have submitted their written pleadings, the Court will schedule oral hearings.

Two years ago, the two countries signed the Argyle Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to peace and stability in the region, despite the ongoing controversy. Despite these diplomatic efforts, Venezuela has continued to take steps to aggravate the situation.