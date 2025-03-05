Labour Ministry Launches ‘Skills Connect’ App to boost employment, service opportunities

The Ministry of Labour, through its Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency, has launched the Skills Connect app—an innovative digital platform aimed at bridging the employment gap and enhancing job accessibility for blue-collar workers across Guyana.

The launch, which took place on Tuesday at the Ministry of Labour boardroom, was attended by Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, Chief Labour Officer Dhaneshwar Deonarine, Chief Recruitment and Manpower Officer Yolanda Grant, and other key officials.

The Skills Connect app is designed to connect job seekers with employment opportunities while also allowing service providers to advertise their skills and businesses. According to Chief Labour Officer Deonarine, the platform complements the Ministry’s online job bank by providing a more accessible and interactive space for workers to collaborate, engage, and establish trusted professional relationships.

“This app is specially designed for blue-collar workers—whether unskilled, semi-skilled, or skilled—to easily access job opportunities and market their expertise,” Deonarine stated.

ENHANCE JOB ACCESSIBILITY

In his remarks, Minister Hamilton underscored the government’s commitment to making employment opportunities more accessible to citizens.

“It’s another initiative by the government to get people closer to jobs and jobs closer to the people,” he said. “Unlike the online job bank, which connects potential employees with companies, Skills Connect allows for direct engagement between service providers and those seeking short-term or specialized labour.”

The minister also highlighted the broader impact of digital transformation within government services. He noted that the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) played a key role in developing the app and is actively working on similar projects for other ministries.

“At every level of government, we are striving for a more systematic and efficient relationship with the public. This app is just one example of how we’re reducing bureaucratic hurdles and making services more accessible,” Hamilton explained.

FEATURES AND ACCESSIBILITY

The Skills Connect app is free to use and comes equipped with a built-in translation feature to support Spanish speakers. It is compatible with all smart devices and provides a seamless interface for users to: Register via a mobile number; Advertise skills and services; Browse job listings; Engage in direct negotiations with employers; and receive job updates and feedback

Additionally, the app allows small business owners and trained professionals to market their services, ensuring a broader reach and greater employment prospects.

STRENGTHENING PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Chief Labour Officer Deonarine also highlighted the ministry’s ongoing efforts to modernize public employment services. He noted that the Skills Connect app builds upon previous initiatives such as the launch of the online job bank in 2022 and the Labour Advice mobile app, which provides quick access to advisory services and facilitates the resolution of labour disputes.

“With Skills Connect, we are taking another major step forward in empowering workers across Guyana. It is designed to ensure that job seekers, regardless of location, have a reliable and efficient platform to access employment opportunities and connect with potential employers,” Deonarine affirmed.

At the conclusion of the launch, attendees were given a video demonstration showcasing the app’s features and functionality. The Ministry of Labour is now encouraging all job seekers, skilled workers, and employers to download the Skills Connect app and take full advantage of this innovative employment tool.