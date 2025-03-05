Obesity rates increasing in Guyana

-health ministry rolling out slew of initiatives to tackle growing ‘health crisis,’ Dr Anthony says

OBESITY is becoming an increasingly serious concern in Guyana, with alarming projections showing rising rates of obesity and related Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) that are threatening the country’s public health.

As the world observes World Obesity Day 2025 today under the theme, “Changing Systems, Healthier Lives,” the government is urgently addressing the growing crisis.

“With obesity and related Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) posing a major challenge, the Government of Guyana remains committed to tackling this crisis through policy interventions, public education and improved healthcare services,” Guyana’s Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said in a message to mark the occasion.

According to the World Obesity Federation, by 2025, obesity will affect 20.2 per cent of men, 35.5 per cent of women, and 15.7 per cent of children aged 5-19 in Guyana. This surge in obesity is contributing to a sharp rise in NCDs, which are already the leading causes of death in the country. In 2016, NCDs were responsible for 68 per cent of all deaths, with cardiovascular disease alone accounting for 34 per cent.

The increase in obesity is tied to dietary shifts in Guyana, where fast-food chains and processed, high-calorie foods have become more accessible, contributing to poor eating habits. Sedentary lifestyles are also worsening the situation, making it even harder to combat this growing health threat.

In response, Dr Anthony noted that Guyana’s government has launched a series of initiatives aimed at combatting obesity and NCDs. These include public awareness campaigns: nationwide educational programmes and campaigns to promote healthy eating habits and active lifestyles, empowering citizens to make informed health choices; body mass index (BMI) education: the Ministry of Health educates the public on BMI calculation to help individuals monitor their weight and take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle; collaborative efforts: the government works alongside schools, workplaces, and civil society organisations to foster a culture of wellness and healthy living; childhood obesity prevention: specialised programmes and workshops for kitchen and administrative staff in residential facilities ensure children receive nutritious, balanced meals and improved healthcare services: the government has enhanced healthcare access and resources for individuals struggling with obesity and NCDs, ensuring better prevention, management, and treatment options.

“It is crucial for government agencies, private organisations and individuals to work together in combatting obesity and reducing the burden of NCDs by continuing to invest in healthcare, promote [sic] healthy lifestyles and strengthen [sic] public education, Guyana can move toward a healthier, stronger future,” he said in his message.

Further, the minister urged all Guyanese to adopt healthier eating habits such as

Increasing intake of fruits and vegetables, aiming for five servings daily to get essential nutrients and fibre; choosing whole grains by opting for brown rice, whole wheat bread and oats for better digestion and prolonged satiety; limiting sugary beverages by reducing intake of sodas, fruit juices, and energy drinks, replacing them with water or herbal teas; controlling portion sizes by using smaller plates and bowls to manage calorie intake effectively; reducing fast-food consumption by prioritising home-cooked meals made from fresh, whole ingredients and opting for healthy snacks by choosing nuts, seeds, yogurt and fruits instead of processed snacks.