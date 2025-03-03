UK, Commonwealth rally behind Guyana in wake of Venezuela’s brazen incursion

-urge Maduro regime to refrain from provocative acts, respect international law

AS international support for Guyana continues to grow in the wake of Venezuela’s recent violation of its maritime territory, the United Kingdom government and the Commonwealth have both strongly condemned the provocative action, reaffirming their commitment to this nation’s sovereignty.

United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the breach as a serious violation of international law, reiterating the UK’s steadfast support for Guyana’s territorial integrity.

“Yesterday, Venezuela violated Guyana’s maritime territory in a provocative act,” Lammy stated, adding, “The UK is steadfast in its support for Guyana’s internationally recognised territorial integrity and urges Venezuela to refrain from such actions.”

Meanwhile, adding to the international condemnation, former US Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo also weighed in on the matter.

Reflecting on the strong stance of the United States, Pompeo condemned Venezuela’s action, emphasising that such violations threaten both regional stability and American interests.

“America First means not letting thugs like Venezuela’s Maduro put American interests at risk and violate Guyana’s sovereignty,” Pompeo said, underscoring the seriousness of the violation.

THE COMMONWEALTH

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, KC, on Sunday echoed the concerns of Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali after a Venezuelan coast guard vessel entered Guyana’s waters on March 1, 2025. The incident occurred when the Venezuelan vessel approached Guyana’s lawfully operating assets and broadcasted a radio message claiming the area was “disputed international waters,” despite it being firmly within Guyana’s territory.

In response, Secretary-General Scotland condemned Venezuela’s action in the strongest possible terms, urging the international community, particularly the Commonwealth, to continue to support Guyana.

She also praised Guyana’s measured response to the situation, commending the country for showing restraint and taking diplomatic action to address the situation.

The incursion contradicts the spirit of the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace, signed in December 2023 by both Guyana and Venezuela.

Under this agreement, both nations committed to resolving the territorial controversy through international law and diplomatic means, while avoiding escalation. The Secretary-General also referenced the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Order on Provisional Measures from December 2023, which instructed Venezuela to refrain from actions that could alter the status quo in the disputed region while the court deliberates.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Co-operative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area,” the ICJ’s order stated.

Scotland further pointed to the reaffirmation of support for Guyana during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa, in October 2024.

At that meeting, Commonwealth leaders unanimously expressed their backing for the ICJ’s jurisdiction over the issue and reiterated their commitment to the preservation of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General urged Venezuela to respect international law and avoid further actions that could destabilise the peace and security of the Caribbean region.

She echoed President Ali’s call for Venezuela to respect Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that the international community remains firmly behind Guyana’s rightful claim to its maritime borders.

The Secretary-General also reminded the public of her earlier statements from 2023 and 2024, including the Outcome Statement of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana, which clearly reflects the Commonwealth’s unwavering support for Guyana in its ongoing territorial controversy with Venezuela.