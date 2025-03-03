Nearly 1,000 participate in ‘Glow Walk’ in honour of IWD 2025

AS a symbol of Guyana’s unwavering commitment to gender equality and a powerful stride towards a future where women and girls are truly empowered, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Saturday hosted its ‘Walk With Her: Glow Walk’ event.

According to the ministry, this walk is one of the many activities planned for the month of March to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD), which will be celebrated on March 8, 2025, in collaboration with the United Nations (UN).

On March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) will be celebrated under the theme, “For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment.”

As stated by the UN, this year’s theme calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all, and a feminist future that leaves no one behind.

Crucial to this is empowering the future generation of youth, specifically young women and adolescent girls as catalysts for lasting change.

Additionally, 2025 is a pivotal moment, as it marks 30 years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a document that is widely endorsed as a blueprint for women and girls’ rights globally.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually by a number of countries around the world. It is the day that women are recognised and celebrated for their achievements across all sectors.

The Ministry of Human Services’ walk saw nearly 1,000 attendees holding sticks and wearing glow bands which not only lit up the night sky but also illuminated the steadfast dedication to dismantling barriers and building a future where every woman and girl thrive. The walk signified the collective solidarity that is needed to fight for gender-equality in Guyana.

Attended by cabinet members, diplomats, faith-based organisations, women’s and men’s groups, civil society, and officers from the ministry displaying various services that are available to help and uplift women, the symbolic event also displayed several women-owned businesses.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, in a heartfelt post on Facebook, stated: “My heart is brimming with appreciation and thanks to each person who made up the almost 1,000 strong who came together to walk – Walk with Her – all of you who came from near and far, various regions, many faith-based organisations, community, men and women , civil society groups, ministries, agencies , including [the] IDB , the diplomatic corps, youth groups, and just people who came out because they believe as the theme said in rights, equality and empowerment of women, who eschew violence against women, who want women to know that they have a huge support network, who stand in support of women and advocate in support of their movement to independence … it was that and so much more — the sheer energy was amazing . Thank you.”